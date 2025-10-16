SI

Sixers Star Paul George Not Expected to Play on Opening Night

George underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason after suffering the injury in a workout.

Sixers star Paul George is not expected to play on opening night.
Sixers star Paul George is not expected to play on opening night. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
76ers star forward Paul George is not expected to play on opening night next Wednesday against the Celtics as he continues to rehab his left knee, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

George underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee in July, and continues to make "significant" progress towards a return.

"A return, a debut, should be shortly into the regular season," Charania added.

George played just 41 games last season, his first in Philadelphia, due to multiple knee injuries—including a hyperextended knee.

The Sixers went 15–26 in his 41 games in the lineup, and 9–32 in the 41 games that he missed. Even at 35 years old, he's still a key contributor when he's healthy.

George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists on 43.0% shooting a year ago.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

