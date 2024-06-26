Inside The Spurs

LOOK: 2024 Prospect Cody Williams Joins Brother for Pre-Draft Ad Campaign

The San Antonio Spurs haven't been closely eyeing Cody Williams, but he's certainly not a bad option if he were to be available later in the lottery.

2024 NBA Draft prospect Cody Williams starred in an advertisement campaign for STARRY and Buffalo Wild Wings with his older brother, Jalen of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In this story:

Sitting in identical white track suits at a table fixed with a box of Buffalo Wild Wings and two STARRY cups, Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams and OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams spoke on the impending NBA Draft, and what sharing the limelight meant to them.

"Seeing my brother join the league, it really means a lot," the elder Williams said.

"Thank you, bro," Cody replied, with his hand on Jalen's shoulder.

In just a few days from when the commercial was shot — a way for both brands and both brothers to come together as the attention was set to surround Cody Williams, a projected lottery pick. He seemed to know that.

"I'm excited to finally fulfill my dream and hear my name called to finally play pro ball," Cody said before likening what he was about to experience with that of Jalen.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Apr 24, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) celebrates after scoring a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second quarter of game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

For any prospect, playing in the NBA is a dream come true. It's about as good as it gets. For the younger Williams, however, it's even more special getting to join his brother at the highest level, even if it meant playing for a different team. And Jalen seemed to recognize that, too.

"Cody and I have been inseparable since the day he was born," the Thunder forward said. "We've always had a bit of family competitiveness keeping the Dubs Brothers at the top of our game."

As it stands, Cody Williams is likely to be taken in the late lottery. He brings a level of rim finishing that makes him attractive to any team, but also boasts strong shooting numbers and an energy on defense capable of setting him apart from other prospects.

For the San Antonio Spurs, that could mean adding size and length around a player like Victor Wembanyama, but wouldn't necessarily give them the point guard they're likely searching for. Either way, he's an intriguing player that could provide a boost on both sides of the ball, leaving the Spurs to consider their needs vs. the best players available when it becomes their time to make picks.

Besides, a player with a brother-turned-mentor like Jalen Williams is certainly appealing.

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is set to begin Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. CST.

