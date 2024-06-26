Inside The Spurs

Spurs Draft Profile: Does San Antonio Prioritize Team Needs or Best Available With Zaccharie Risacher?

Zaccharie Risacher has taken the 2024 NBA Draft by storm, finding himself atop many mock drafts, but because of his unique play style, there is a chance he'd be available when the San Antonio Spurs make their selection.

Matt Guzman

Zaccharie Risacher is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, and has several teams wondering what kind of impact he could have in the league.
Zaccharie Risacher is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, and has several teams wondering what kind of impact he could have in the league. /
In this story:

Perhaps one of the more interesting prospects of the 2024 NBA Draft is another standout teenager from France. Zaccharie Risacher has taken analysts by storm — and surprise — as he's made residence in the top-2 of many mock drafts ahead of Wednesday's selections.

READ MORE: Could Reed Sheppard Fall to Spurs' No. 4 Overall Pick?

Hailing from the same professional league as the one Victor Wembanyama came from, it makes sense why the forward found his way into the spotlight. He's one of the draft class' "works in progress," yet the upside teams have seen in him throughout the pre-draft process makes him intriguing, to say the least.

If by some chance he doesn't get taken by one of either Atlanta or Washington, there remains the narrative that he could fall down to where other league executives believe he should be. The San Antonio Spurs haven't been strongly linked to Risacher to this point, as he isn't likely to fall down far enough for them to truly consider him, but there's always that chance.

Here's what you need to know:

Basic Information

Name: Zaccharie Risacher

Age: 19

Position: Small forward

Hometown: Málaga, Spain

Prior: JL Bourg, LNB Pro A

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 195 lbs

Wingspan: 6'10"

Zaccharie Risacher poses for a photo in Team France threads, preparing to dribble a basketball between his legs.
Zaccharie Risacher is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft, and has several teams wondering what kind of impact he could have in the league. / Photo via FIBA.com

What Would Risacher Bring to Spurs?

Risacher has a desirable frame on him. With a few extra inches of height that take him into the forward category, the Frenchman is a player that can find ways to impact the game around the rim on clean up and in the half court on both ends of the ball.

The 19-year-old is shooting north of 40 percent from behind the arc with JL Bourg, and has displayed a strong ability to make uncomfortable shots when needed. With the ball in his hands, Risacher can create space for himself, but also become nimble enough to be a dual threat from outside and closer to the rim, which makes him versatile.

If he develops quickly, he could easily become a reliable scorer for the Spurs in the middle, and especially with a star like Keldon Johnson to help teach him up, he'd likely be able to learn the system and become an instant impactor. But the Spurs would need to decide to pick him over a guard with No. 4 if they do find him available — and even then, neither are givens.

Something to Watch

If there's something about Risacher's game that would be a big priority for the Spurs, it would be his tendency to stagnate when he needs to be the primary playmaker.

Yes, the forward can shoot at a reliable rate, but how often he gets to the free-throw line isn't comparable. He'd need to learn to create at a more effective rate in order to become a more well-rounded prospect, which the Spurs would certainly value.

But again, he'd also need to be available.

Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/Draft Coverage