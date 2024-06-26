Spurs Draft Profile: Does San Antonio Prioritize Team Needs or Best Available With Zaccharie Risacher?
Perhaps one of the more interesting prospects of the 2024 NBA Draft is another standout teenager from France. Zaccharie Risacher has taken analysts by storm — and surprise — as he's made residence in the top-2 of many mock drafts ahead of Wednesday's selections.
Hailing from the same professional league as the one Victor Wembanyama came from, it makes sense why the forward found his way into the spotlight. He's one of the draft class' "works in progress," yet the upside teams have seen in him throughout the pre-draft process makes him intriguing, to say the least.
If by some chance he doesn't get taken by one of either Atlanta or Washington, there remains the narrative that he could fall down to where other league executives believe he should be. The San Antonio Spurs haven't been strongly linked to Risacher to this point, as he isn't likely to fall down far enough for them to truly consider him, but there's always that chance.
Here's what you need to know:
Basic Information
Name: Zaccharie Risacher
Age: 19
Position: Small forward
Hometown: Málaga, Spain
Prior: JL Bourg, LNB Pro A
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 195 lbs
Wingspan: 6'10"
What Would Risacher Bring to Spurs?
Risacher has a desirable frame on him. With a few extra inches of height that take him into the forward category, the Frenchman is a player that can find ways to impact the game around the rim on clean up and in the half court on both ends of the ball.
The 19-year-old is shooting north of 40 percent from behind the arc with JL Bourg, and has displayed a strong ability to make uncomfortable shots when needed. With the ball in his hands, Risacher can create space for himself, but also become nimble enough to be a dual threat from outside and closer to the rim, which makes him versatile.
If he develops quickly, he could easily become a reliable scorer for the Spurs in the middle, and especially with a star like Keldon Johnson to help teach him up, he'd likely be able to learn the system and become an instant impactor. But the Spurs would need to decide to pick him over a guard with No. 4 if they do find him available — and even then, neither are givens.
Something to Watch
If there's something about Risacher's game that would be a big priority for the Spurs, it would be his tendency to stagnate when he needs to be the primary playmaker.
Yes, the forward can shoot at a reliable rate, but how often he gets to the free-throw line isn't comparable. He'd need to learn to create at a more effective rate in order to become a more well-rounded prospect, which the Spurs would certainly value.
But again, he'd also need to be available.