Spurs Draft Profile: Could Reed Sheppard Fall to San Antonio’s No. 4 Pick?
The San Antonio Spurs are still facing a tough decision regarding their future.
As it stands, they have plenty of young talent and a bright future centered around Victor Wembanyama, but there is still room for the roster to grow, which is where the NBA Draft comes in.
San Antonio possesses both the No. 4 and No. 8 overall picks in the this year's lottery, so there are ample ways they could improve with youth, especially when it comes to the point guard position.
READ MORE: How Safe A Pick is Rob Dillingham for Spurs?
A player they could certainly target is Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard, who spent last season paired with Rob Dillingham — another potential fit for the Spurs. While there are stark differences in both players' game, one would likely be around for both of San Antonio's selections, while the other might not even make it to its first one.
The latter is Sheppard.
Here's what you need to know:
Basic Information
Name: Reed Sheppard
Age: 20
Hometown: London, Kentucky
School: University of Kentucky
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 181 lbs
Wingspan: 6'3"
What Could Sheppard Bring to Spurs?
Sheppard doesn't necessarily bring size, so he makes up for it with his shooting ability.
Last season, the Kentucky guard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 52 percent shooting from behind the arc to make him not only well-rounded, but efficient. If he were to land in San Antonio, he'd be able to distribute the ball in the half court and knock down shots when needed, which makes him enticing to someone like Wembanyama.
Adding a reliable shooter who demands attention from opposing defenses is certainly a trait the Spurs ought to consider, especially when the same player also positions himself well on defense to get blocks and rebounds.
Overall, Sheppard makes for a solid prospect to take with No.4, though the question remains whether or not the Spurs will even get that opportunity, as he's widely imagined to be selected with pick No. 3.
Being selected that high doesn't mean his game is without flaws, however.
Something to Watch
If Sheppard were to fall to No. 4 and be taken by San Antonio, he'd have to be taught how to create more for himself. He has the arsenal to set up his teammates, but when it comes to be his turn with the ball, the guard isn't strong at creating space for open looks.
Without that kind of capability, teams could force him to become purely a spot-up shooter or someone only useful in catch-and-shoot situations, and once opposing defenses get the hang of that, he'd become less of an asset and more of a work-in-progress.
That's the main fallback of his skillset, which isn't a deal breaker by any means, but certainly something for the Spurs to think about before selecting him if that's the route they're considering going.