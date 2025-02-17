Anthony Edwards' Strong Statement on Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle
After falling in the NBA All-Star semifinal to Shaq's OGs, 42-35, Stephon Castle's weekend is over.
Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs rookie earned the Rising Stars MVP by posting a total of 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Saturday, he was the runner-up of the Dunk Contest. Safe to say, his pair of performances attracted plenty of attention.
Perhaps none more than Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
"I enjoyed watching Stephon Castle," Edwards explained. "He's from Atlanta, Ga. Roots. Home roots. And I like the way he plays, I like the excitement he brings. His potential is scary."
This season, Castle has fluctuated between a few roles. He initially came off the bench as a backup point guard for Chris Paul before becoming a starter after a slew of injuries plagued San Antonio for a few weeks.
Currently, he's back on the bench, but that hasn't stopped him from impacting the game or soaking up everything he can.
"There's a learning curve behind everything," Castle said about playing under Paul. "You're not going to be perfect. I always try to hold myself to a high standard, so he tries to keep me leveled out."
As the season goes on, San Antonio will continue to search for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. While that effort still centers around Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, Castle will undoubtedly play a large part in it.
And all eyes will be on him while he does.
"If his work ethic is how I think it is," Edwards concluded, "his potential is unlimited."
