Inside The Spurs

Anthony Edwards' Strong Statement on Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had high praise for the San Antonio Spurs rookie

Matt Guzman

Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

After falling in the NBA All-Star semifinal to Shaq's OGs, 42-35, Stephon Castle's weekend is over.

Friday night, the San Antonio Spurs rookie earned the Rising Stars MVP by posting a total of 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Saturday, he was the runner-up of the Dunk Contest. Safe to say, his pair of performances attracted plenty of attention.

Perhaps none more than Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

"I enjoyed watching Stephon Castle," Edwards explained. "He's from Atlanta, Ga. Roots. Home roots. And I like the way he plays, I like the excitement he brings. His potential is scary."

This season, Castle has fluctuated between a few roles. He initially came off the bench as a backup point guard for Chris Paul before becoming a starter after a slew of injuries plagued San Antonio for a few weeks.

Currently, he's back on the bench, but that hasn't stopped him from impacting the game or soaking up everything he can.

"There's a learning curve behind everything," Castle said about playing under Paul. "You're not going to be perfect. I always try to hold myself to a high standard, so he tries to keep me leveled out."

As the season goes on, San Antonio will continue to search for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. While that effort still centers around Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, Castle will undoubtedly play a large part in it.

And all eyes will be on him while he does.

"If his work ethic is how I think it is," Edwards concluded, "his potential is unlimited."

Related Articles

De'Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama Spearhead Spurs' New Era

Breaking Down San Antonio Spurs After NBA Trade Deadline

How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News