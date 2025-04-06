Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to Spurs
The Phoenix Suns are in possibly the worst spot of any NBA team, as they sit in 11th place in the Western Conference despite having a star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
Stars like that do not come cheap, as the Suns are paying Durant, Booker, and Beal a combined $150 million this season, just to not even scrape the play-in tournament. Moving forward, the Suns have very limited options, but the most obvious one is to trade away superstar forward Kevin Durant this offseason.
There are a couple of potential trade candidates for the future Hall of Famer, but one that jumps out is the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have one of the best foundations in the NBA built around 21-year-old superstar center Victor Wembanyama, and are likely one piece away from being a legitimate contender.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey crafted a blockbuster three-team mock trade between the Spurs, Suns, and Brooklyn Nets that would pair Durant with Wembanyama.
Spurs Receive: Kevin Durant and a 2030 second-round pick from Brooklyn.
Suns Receive: Nicolas Claxton, Keldon Johnson, a 2025 first-round pick from San Antonio (via Atlanta), a 2029 first-round pick from San Antonio and a 2031 first-round pick from San Antonio.
Nets Receive: Devin Vassell, a 2025 second-round pick from Phoenix (via Denver) and a 2026 first-round pick swap from San Antonio.
Durant, 36, is averaging 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season with efficient 52.7/43.0/83.9 shooting splits. In year 17, Durant continues to dominate at a high level, but it has not translated to wins for Phoenix this season.
Still, a duo of Durant and Wembanyama would expectedly take over the NBA, but giving away Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, three first-round picks, and a pick swap to get him could get pricey.