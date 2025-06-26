Inside The Spurs

BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Select Carter Bryant 14th Overall in 2025 NBA Draft

The San Antonio Spurs rounded out their 2025 NBA Draft class with Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant

Matt Guzman

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Carter Bryant arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Carter Bryant arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Carter Bryant wasn't likely to be available by time the San Antonio Spurs were back on the clock with the No. 14 pick.

Perhaps it's why they opted to use it. To round out the 2025 NBA Draft lottery range, the Arizona Wildcats forward is San Antonio bound.

New Spurs coach Mitch Johnson now has more prospects to be excited about.

"We have a group we feel good about already,"Johnson said. "To continue to add pieces to that is something we're excited about."

Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last season, Bryant averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and one assist on 46 percent shooting from the field in 37 games played. Bryant brings immense athleticism and strong beyond-the-arc shooting to a team in need of a sharpshooting wing.

Defense isn't lost on him, either.

"I would say being able to defend multiple positions, along with being able to shoot the basketball," Bryant began, "(Those are) two things the NBA will forever need, no matter if you're an 18th-year player or you're in your first year of playing basketball at that level."

He went on: "I always say it, but basketball is so unique because it is something you're always working toward in terms of perfection and being great at some things. You're going to work your a** off every day and you may never be able to obtain it. That has been my mentality toward everything."

Luckily for the forward, San Antonio boasts a young roster with still plenty to learn as it climbs the Western Conference ladder. Seems he'll fit right in.

Basic Information

Name: Carter Bryant

Age: 19

Position: Power forward

Hometown: Riverside, California

Prior: University of Arizona

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 214.8 lbs

Wingspan: 6'11.75"

