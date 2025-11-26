SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs handled the matter as they usually do. An abundance of caution afforded them the pleasure of assurance.

After 23 days and 10 games, rookie point guard Dylan Harper is set to make his return to Mitch Johnson's rotation. His calf strain suffered against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 2 is now fully healed. The San Antonio Express-News first reported the news.

"As a competitor, you never want to sit out and miss games," Harper told the outlet Wednesday morning in Portland, Ore. "Sometimes you've got to do things you don't like. The long run is what we're looking at."

San Antonio is facing off against the Portland Trail Blazers in its third NBA Cup game of the season, now with both Harper and De'Aaron Fox in the fold — a first since the pair shared the court in unofficial scrimmages over the summer.

Harper's return marks a needed reinforcement with Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Jordan McLaughlin all nursing various ailments.

Wembanyama, also working a calf strain, has been sidelined since the Spurs hosted the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 16, while Castle (hip flexor strain) and McLaughlin (hamstring strain) have been out since Nov. 18.

"One person's status won't affect anybody else's," Johnson said as his team's depth shrank significantly. "We'd rather be too long than too short."

Oct 30, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson yells out to players during the second half against the Miami Heat at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Injury Report: Spurs at Trail Blazers

Both San Antonio and Portland will be shorthanded while squaring off on the West Coast. The former will still be missing Wembanyama, Castle and McLaughlin; Harrison Ingram is OUT, as well, as he remains with the Austin Spurs.

The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, will be without Scott Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle and Blake Wesley. Shaedon Sharpe, who has missed the last four games with a calf injury, is QUESTIONABLE.

While healthy, Harper helped pick up the slack stemming from Fox's absence, but now has the chance to play alongside him in lieu of Castle.

The rookie's teammates are giddy at the prospect.

"We've seen great things from him," Victor Wembanyama said of Harper. "It's actually been hard to believe how good he's played."

In six appearances, Harper averaged 14 points, 3.8 assists, four rebounds and under two turnovers. His ability to get downhill mirrors that of Mani Ginóbili — albeit prematurely — and his confidence underscores his natural charm.

"They didn’t draft me just to draft me," Harper said of joining the Spurs. "‘Go out there, be yourself and everything will take care of itself.’ (Castle has) told me that. Fox has told me that. Everyone has told me that.”

Perhaps his value was hard to grasp while he rode the bench. But Wednesday night will give the rookie another chance to shine.

Tipoff from Moda Center between the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers is set for 7 p.m. Central.