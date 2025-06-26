BREAKING: Spurs Select Dylan Harper 2nd Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — With the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs have selected Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper.
Harper joins a Spurs squad featuring Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle, which was the leading concern for San Antonio heading into the draft. The rookie, however, is confident in his skill set, fit in an era he calls "more positionless" than ever.
"The way to be the best is to play with the best and against the best," Harper said. "Being one of those guys who can fit in — even if you have to sacrifice."
Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists on 48.4 percent shooting from the field last season. Rutgers didn't make much noise in the postseason, but Harper's size as a playmaker caught the attention of several teams — San Antonio included.
From what Harper's seen so far, he's sold.
"I've had a breakfast taco one time," Harper said. "It was good."
San Antonio's selection marks the first of two opportunities it has to add a rookie to its roster via the draft. With Harper set to learn the ropes next to Wembanyama and Fox in Mitch Johnson's first season at the helm, he's likely to be impressionable. And leave a good impression.
All roads for Harper led to San Antonio before Wednesday night. Now, he's set to walk the path himself as the newest member of the Spurs.
"Great organization, great people top-to-bottom," Harper said. "Love the people, love the coaching staff, love everything about them."
Basic Information
Name: Dylan Harper
Age: 19
Position: Point guard
Hometown: Franklin Lakes, N.J.
Prior: Rutgers University
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 213.2 lbs
Wingspan: 6'10.5"