BREAKING: Spurs Select North Carolina Forward Harrison Ingram With Pick No. 48
The San Antonio Spurs, barring any more moves, are done with the 2024 NBA Draft.
With the No. 48 pick in the second round, the NBA's youngest team selected 21-year-old forward Harrison Ingram from North Carolina, rounding out their three-man draft class also featuring Stephon Castle and Juan Nuñez. Now, they can set their sights on the remainder of the offseason as Summer League fast approaches and free agency is truly set to begin once the option period ends.
As far as Ingram goes, here's what you need to know.
Basic Information
Name: Harrison Ingram
Age: 21
Position: Small forward
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Prior: North Carolina
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 234 lbs
Wingspan: 7'0"
What Does Ingram Bring to San Antonio?
With a 7-foot wingspan, Harrison Ingram brings clear length to the Spurs amid their guard-heavy draft. Last season with the Tar Heels, the forward averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 43 percent shooting. Additionally, he was an efficient 3-point shooter, coming in just under 40 percent on the season from behind the arc.
While he does bring shooting, however, his ability to finish inside the arc hasn't been great. Ingram isn't as strong at creating space down low, which could allow teams to focus on his perimeter presence to slow down his production right away.
Overall, Ingram brings a strong presence and a high upside to San Antonio. He can grab rebounds effectively and possess the high basketball IQ almost neccesary to thrive in Gregg Popovich's scheme. If his shooting can improve, he's likely to become a bigger contributer and a true role player.