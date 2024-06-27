Inside The Spurs

BREAKING: Spurs Select North Carolina Forward Harrison Ingram With Pick No. 48

The San Antonio Spurs rounded out their three-man draft class Thursday in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, selecting 21-year-old Harrison Ingram with the No. 48 overall pick.

Matt Guzman

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena.
Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The San Antonio Spurs, barring any more moves, are done with the 2024 NBA Draft.

With the No. 48 pick in the second round, the NBA's youngest team selected 21-year-old forward Harrison Ingram from North Carolina, rounding out their three-man draft class also featuring Stephon Castle and Juan Nuñez. Now, they can set their sights on the remainder of the offseason as Summer League fast approaches and free agency is truly set to begin once the option period ends.

As far as Ingram goes, here's what you need to know.

Basic Information

Name: Harrison Ingram

Age: 21

Position: Small forward

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Prior: North Carolina

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 234 lbs

Wingspan: 7'0"

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts against the Michigan State Spartans.
March 23, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts against the Michigan State Spartans in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

What Does Ingram Bring to San Antonio?

With a 7-foot wingspan, Harrison Ingram brings clear length to the Spurs amid their guard-heavy draft. Last season with the Tar Heels, the forward averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 43 percent shooting. Additionally, he was an efficient 3-point shooter, coming in just under 40 percent on the season from behind the arc.

While he does bring shooting, however, his ability to finish inside the arc hasn't been great. Ingram isn't as strong at creating space down low, which could allow teams to focus on his perimeter presence to slow down his production right away.

Overall, Ingram brings a strong presence and a high upside to San Antonio. He can grab rebounds effectively and possess the high basketball IQ almost neccesary to thrive in Gregg Popovich's scheme. If his shooting can improve, he's likely to become a bigger contributer and a true role player.

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

