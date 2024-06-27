BREAKING: Spurs Swap Picks With Pacers, Select Spain's Juan Nuñez at No. 36
Next in line to join the Silver & Black is a 6-foot-4 guard from Spain.
With the No. 35 overall pick, the San Antonio Spurs selected Kansas' Johnny Furphy before sending him to the Indiana Pacers for cash considerations and the following pick. Then, with the No. 36 overall pick, they selected Juan Nuñez — a 6-foot-4 guard from Spain.
Nuñez comes to the Spurs as another young talent from German Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), but has experience playing in Real Madrid as well, bringing foreign experience to an organization that's known to cherish it.
As he prepares to join the NBA, here's everything you need to know:
Basic Information
Name: Juan Nuñez
Age: 20
Position: Point guard
Hometown: Madrid, Spain
Prior: Ratiopharm Ulm
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 190 lbs
Wingspan: 6'7"
What Does Nuñez Bring to the Spurs?
He might not see ample playing time next season, but Nuñez certainly lucks out by heading to the NBA's youngest team. As the rest of his teammates grow — including French phenom Victor Wembanyama — he'll be able to join them and progress into a solid second-unit point guard.
With a left-handed jump shot, Nuñez will be able to space the floor within the arc and use his strong court vision to find open looks for the rest of the squad. He performs well in pick-and-roll situations as well, which makes him a strong candidate to fit into the Spurs' pass-heavy system.
As a whole, Nuñez is certainly a player who can provide instant offense for San Antonio next season as they continue to develop their young talents, and if he does end up inking a two-way deal, he'd get the benefit of the Austin Spurs as well.
The Spurs obviously see something in him. Now, it's up to him to show the rest of the league why.