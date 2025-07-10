Breaking: Spurs Sign Six-Year NBA Veteran Guard
The San Antonio Spurs have made it clear that they are trying to build a winning team around superstar center Victor Wembanyama as soon as possible, and it showed last offseason by signing future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul to a one-year deal.
However, Chris Paul is now expected to sign elsewhere in unrestricted free agency, but the Spurs are still eyeing some veteran point guard help to come in and assist Wembanyama. The Spurs made a move for star guard De'Aaron Fox at February's trade deadline, but in that deal, they acquired another veteran point guard.
The Spurs acquired six-year NBA veteran Jordan McLaughlin from the Sacramento Kings as part of the De'Aaron Fox trade, and now the franchise is looking to keep him around, despite him hitting unrestricted free agency this summer. The Spurs have reportedly re-signed McLaughlin to a one-year, $3 million deal to stay in San Antonio.
"Free agent guard Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, agent Greg Lawrence of Wasserman told ESPN," Shams Charania reports. "McLaughlin split last season with the Spurs and Kings, and now enters his seventh NBA campaign as a reserve guard."
Through 18 appearances with the Spurs last season, McLaughlin averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 assists in just 6.9 minutes per game with 53.6/45.0/100.0 shooting splits. Of course, McLaughlin will not have a huge role in San Antonio, but with Chris Paul gone, the 29-year-old point guard could certainly get some extra reps to help take the weight off their young core.