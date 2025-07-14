Bucks Executive Addresses Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Amid Spurs Interest
While rumors have died down recently, the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time NBA MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could be nearing a split. After the Bucks suffered their third consecutive first-round playoff exit, rumors swirled about the possibility of Antetokounmpo demanding a trade, but nothing has come of it yet.
Now, the assumption is that Antetokounmpo will stay with the Bucks, but there is still plenty of time for things to change, and the San Antonio Spurs are one of a few teams patiently waiting to see how it plays out.
The idea of pairing Antetokounmpo with Victor Wembanyama has excited many, and after the Spurs landed the second overall pick in the draft and selected Dylan Harper, it became obvious that the franchise had the firepower to make a move for the two-time MVP if it came to it.
However, a recent statement from Bucks president Peter Feigin gives some hope to Milwaukee fans wanting their superstar forward to stay with the franchise.
"We kinda laugh internally, it's where we've been for 10 years," Feigin said. "Giannis loves Milwaukee, Milwaukee loves Giannis. We're at a good place. We feel great about it. It's business as usual."
Of course, any president would say this as they try to keep their franchise player happy, but he is likely being honest. There does not seem to be much trouble in Milwaukee between Antetokounmpo and the front office, besides what people on the outside assume is going on. Antetokounmpo will likely stay in Milwaukee, but if he does hit the market, the Spurs would be the first team to jump in.