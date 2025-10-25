Celtics Champion Paul Pierce Calls For Spurs To Trade Star Guard
The San Antonio Spurs have started the 2025-26 season 2-0, with road wins versus the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. They'll be making their home debut on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, putting them in a prime position to begin the season 3-0 despite having several key players sidelined.
Victor Wembanyama has been the driving force for this team, to the surprise of nobody, as he's making an early MVP case after two dominant performances. Sitting on the sidelines and waiting to join his star teammate is De'Aaron Fox, whom the team acquired from the Sacramento Kings at last trade deadline. However, NBA legend Paul Pierce thinks the team would be better off without him.
"They should look to get a trade for [De'Aaron] Fox," I mean, I like the core with the young. I just like the young guys. I like the lineup of the guys that’s around the same age to grow together," Pierce said. The Spurs have had encouraging performances from both Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, and Pierce wants them to build around that.
"You know, Fox—I think he needs to be on a team that can contend right now. Not to say that San Antonio not a contender, but I think he needs like to be on a different type of team and let these young guys develop and grow," he added.
Does Trading Fox Make Sense For San Antonio?
While the Spurs have looked good without Fox on the court to start the season, that doesn't mean they can't be better when he returns. Fox is just a few seasons removed from an All-NBA Third Team appearance, proving himself as one of the elite guards in the league. His production will more than likely dip in a better situation in San Antonio, but he can be that go-to second option for them.
Additionally, as much as people like Pierce have called for the Spurs to trade Fox, the reality is the organization hasn't shown any willingness to do so. Fox was handed a four-year, $223 million contract extension this offseason, locking him up through the 2029-30 season. Even if the Spurs wanted to trade him, moving a player making around $50 million wouldn't be easy.
If San Antonio were to somehow trade him this season, he'd only account for $37 million in outgoing salary, meaning the Spurs could target someone like Scottie Barnes or Lauri Markkanen, who fall in that price range and make sense fit-wise. However, it would be a bold decision to move off Fox without seeing at least a full season from him next to Wembanyama.
Fox is continuing to work back from a hamstring injury that he sustained during an offseason workout, and he should make the Spurs even scarier to face once he's back running the fast break.