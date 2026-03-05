PHILADELPHIA — Dylan Harper didn't want to do media. He didn't want to be convinced.

Trudging through a cramped tunnel at Xfinity Mobile Center wearing slides and sweatpants, a team spokesperson informed the rookie on his way to the locker room that he'd be speaking after Victor Wembanyama. "You're next," was the warning.

"No the hell I'm not," Harper replied jokingly.

Evidently, Harper lost the argument. After Wembanyama finished speaking, he told his teammate he'd been asked about him. Harper still didn't want to hear it, but he obliged.

Closing out their month-long Rodeo Road Trip with a 40-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers might have swayed him. Or maybe it was his 22 points, scored incredibly efficiently in as many minutes. Either way, Harper left his imprint on the game.

And he was ready to be done traveling; sleeping in his own bed sounded heavenly.

"We need that new arena," Harper laughed.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Feb. 10 before heading five hours north to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on the second half of a back-to-back. From there, Harper went to All-Star Weekend before rejoining his team in Austin for the I-35 Series.

Three straight Eastern Conference opponents on the East Coast capped the Spurs' trip, and Harper's showing in Philadelphia marked his best of the journey.

"(He's shown) a real maturity to stay with what we've asked of him," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said of the rookie. "To continue to not just value winning, but the details, the team things, the things that, at times, are hard for a 19-20-year-old to understand."

Since being drafted in June, Harper has been clear on his role. Joining a backcourt already featuring Stephon Castle and De'Aaron Fox meant his runway would be shorter than that of some of his draft mates. Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey all joined teams looking to continue along their respective rebuilds or, in Dallas' case, resets.

Wembanyama's third season — and first since returning to basketball from a season-ending deep vein thrombosis diagnosis — would be none of those things.

"Day-by-day was my mentality," Harper explained, denying he felt any feelings of angst or jealousy. "Not comparing myself to anyone. Running my own race. Because we're all in different situations. I'm blessed to be in this one."

Wembanyama joined Harper in the latter. Some of what he's seen from Harper this season he saw from Stephon Castle a year prior. And others saw in him during his rookie campaign.

"I have zero doubt that if there was a re-draft today, we would take him," Wembanyama said. "He's so good. So composed ... I'm so happy that Dylan is super young and can be here for years and years because I want to share the court with him for as long as possible."

In 50 games this season, Harper has averaged 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field. Of rookies with at least 40 games played, he places second in net rating behind only Boston's Hugo González.

Most of Harper's success can be attributed to the game plan he's bought into.

"Ball movement," he said. "The biggest thing is just, how can we keep the ball popping? We can always get a good shot, but how can we get a great shot?"

Harper and Castle, especially, have helped churn San Antonio's offense alongside Fox and Wembanyama by getting to the rim at will and forcing defenses to collapse inward. A blowout over Philadelphia served as the latest example of their impact.

"My role is to keep making sure they keep having advantages," Wembanyama said, having shot only five times. "Keep rolling, keep hitting on screens, until the opponent decides to do something different, which they didn't. So, please. Let them enjoy."

Earning their 12th win in 13 tries, the Spurs have reason to feel confident in their status as contenders. But like they explained after completing an undefeated February, they don't give power to such narratives. Harper is no exception.

Even he had to admit how good it felt to be on a winning trajectory.

"Confidence is through the roof," Harper said. "I think everyone is finding their stride at the right time. Obviously, there's still a lot of things we need to work on, but what we got from this trip and what we showed ourselves, we're very excited heading into March and April."

Learning to come off the bench was an adjustment for Harper. So was taking the right shots and fighting through shooting slumps — his least effective string of games from Jan. 3-11 in which he averaged just over three points per contest tested his mental.

In those moments, Harper leaned on the veterans around him. Harrison Barnes, Fox and Wembanyama substantially helped. That's when he learned to check his ego.

"It's nice to see him get rewarded for putting the team first," Johnson said.

All season, San Antonio has responded well to the adversity it's faced. Bouncing back from a 25-point beatdown at the hands of the New York Knicks with a larger win in Philadelphia proved it. Wembanyama, nor Harper, knew where that energy came from, but they were glad to have proved themselves right.

"It was a good East Coast trip," Harper said. "We had a good response."

Like Harper, Wembanyama couldn't wait to return to San Antonio. The Spurs, who he says are on a mission, have a challenging stretch ahead of them if they want to hold pace for the postseason. Being in front of a friendly crowd will help jump start that push.

Perhaps a new arena would help mitigate the exhaustion caused by a month-long road trip. It might even help Harper feel more in rhythm. But he's still learning.

As far as the Spurs are concerned, Harper doesn't know anything, yet.

"He's been here for two seconds," Mitch Johnson smiled. "He doesn't have a vote, yet. I haven't been here for much longer, but he definitely doesn't get a vote."