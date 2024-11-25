Charlotte Hornets Forward Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Charlotte Hornets received bad news on Sunday as forward Grant Williams suffered a season-ending torn ACL according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Williams. Williams has appeared in 16 games this season, averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists this year.
The Hornets are 6-10 on the young season, Williams unfortunately suffered the right knee injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks as he's driving to the basket with less than four minutes in the game.
Williams, a former first round draft pick with the Boston Celtics in 2019, joined the Hornets in a trade from the Dallas Mavericks at the deadline last season. He had established himself as a starter along with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges.
Charlotte confirmed the 6-foot-6 forward's knee injury on Sunday, declaring him out indefinitely as he undergoes ACL reconstruction and recovery. His absence could offer opportunities for Moussa Diabate, Tidjane Salaun and Taj Gibson until Mark Williams and Nick Richards can return.
The six-year NBA veteran has averaged 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists throughout his career.
The 25-year old veteran now faces surgery and a six to nine month recovery. He signed a four-year $53 million deal with the Boston Celtics, which is still active. The Celtics traded Williams to the Dallas Mavericks in the summer of 2023 but was traded away before both his former teams played in the NBA Finals last season.
Williams played his college basketball at Tennessee and was a two-time SEC Player of the Year.