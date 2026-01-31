For the first time in 3,670 days, Harrison Barnes came off the bench.

Jan. 14, 2016 was the last time a starting lineup didn't feature the now-33-year-old Barnes, who's spent the last two seasons next to Victor Wembanyama with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the change, the veteran's mindset remained steady.

"We all occupy a role," Barnes told the San Antonio Express-News in the locker room following a 111-106 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. "The main focus is winning. It's just trying to figure out ways to impact the game ... to do my part to help contribute to winning."

San Antonio traveled to Charlotte to face the hot Hornets — now on a six-game win streak — a day prior to a snow storm expected to sweep through North Carolina; inclement weather forced tipoff to be pushed up three hours to 11 a.m. Central.

After securing a small lead to conclude the first quarter, the Spurs let up 35 points in the second quarter and played catch-up the rest of the way. A litany of unforced issues told the story of a mid-game collapse that Mitch Johnson unfolded.

"Our discipline of how we wanted to guard multiple actions was not up to standard," the Spurs' coach said in a brief postgame interview. "We fell asleep a couple of times ... got lost in transition. The offense took some tough shots, turnovers."

Jan 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) drives past Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabate (14) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Dylan Harper led San Antonio in scoring with 20 points — his sixth 20-point outing this season — while Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama each added 16 points of their own. Brandon Miller paced the Hornets with 26.

Wembanyama went without a block after recording three straight contests with at least four, and struggled shooting from the field. His final shot of the game came from 29 feet away almost immediately after winning a jump ball; the Spurs had a chance to tie the Hornets with 27 seconds remaining in regulation.

"That was one of the options on the play," Johnson said. "Him coming off the screen, whether he wanted to take the 3 or curl it and try to get something at the rim."

Since losing a 16-point lead against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 20, the Spurs have acknowledged their problem with pace. Feeling the need to recoup every point at once has stung San Antonio several times. Rushing shots when ahead or close has done the same.

"The good thing is, we're on to (it)," Wembanyama said. "We’re all putting our minds into it, but we're a conscious it is a problem."

When asked about starting Julian Champagnie in place of Barnes, Johnson avoided getting into specifics, citing a need for Devin Vassell to return to form in a starting role.

"We've had a lot of guys in and out of the lineup ... us making a change isn't a big deal," Johnson said. "Harrison Barnes starting for as long as he has is a big deal. That's a testament to him and all of the time, work, production he's put in over the years."

Mar 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson talks to forward Harrison Barnes (40) during a break in the action against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Vassell finished with 13 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, while Barnes connected on three 3-pointers for the second time since Christmas Day. Neither performance was enough to undo a disastrous second quarter.

"It was disappointing," Johnson admitted. "There were some things that we were doing well ... we just need to do it for more of the 48 (minutes)."

The Spurs intend to fly out of Charlotte on Saturday, barring inclement weather, to prepare for the second half of their back-to-back against the Orlando Magic at home.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is slated for 3 p.m. Central Sunday afternoon.