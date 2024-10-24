Chasing Shadows: Can Spurs’ Overload Scheme Slow Kyrie Irving Down?
Kyrie Irving is the definition of a magician with the basketball.
His ability to create shots with almost no separation is what makes him one of the most unguardable players in the NBA. Unlike most scorers who rely on space to get off clean looks, Kyrie lives in the chaos. He’ll pull up with a defender draped all over him, fade away with a hand in his face, or finish at the rim against guys twice his size.
What separates him from other great shooters is his absolute belief that no contest is too tight, no defense too tough. If he can see the rim, he believes the ball’s going in.
As the San Antonio Spurs gear up for their season opener against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at 6:30, one of their biggest challenges will be figuring out how to contain Irving.
He can cross you up, spin past you, or put you on skates with a series of hesitations and head fakes. Defenders are always on their heels, terrified of being embarrassed, but here’s the scary part: Kyrie doesn’t even need to do all that.
There are times he’ll skip the fancy dribbles altogether, rise up, and drain a jumper over a well-positioned defender without a second thought.
So, how do you stop someone who doesn’t need space to score?
First, you have to pressure him on the ball constantly. You can’t afford to give him room to breathe, because once Kyrie gets into a rhythm, it’s over. The key is to force him to pass early. And when he drives, you need a second defender to help, funneling him toward a designated help defender who’s waiting in the paint.
This is what I like to call the goalie scheme.
When Kyrie comes off a screen, the on-ball defender has to go over the top, staying glued to his hip to prevent him from shooting. The second defender, the goalie, waits in the paint, ready to contest if Kyrie tries to finish at the rim.
The idea is to “shadow” Kyrie, funneling him toward help, but that’s easier said than done. Irving can go either direction, and his finishing ability around the basket—whether it’s through contact or an acrobatic layup—is nearly impossible to predict.
But even the goalie scheme has its risks.
Kyrie’s vision and IQ allow him to make split-second reads. Overload too much, and he’ll dish it out to an open shooter in the corner or hit the roll man for an easy dunk. The key is discipline—sticking to the game plan and not biting on his flashy moves.
You have to trust your teammates and rotate perfectly, or else Kyrie will carve you up with a series of quick passes.
And here’s the thing: even if you defend Kyrie perfectly, he’ll still make shots. That’s just who he is. It’s about limiting the damage. Make him work for every bucket. Force him to shoot contested, high-difficulty shots without fouling.
If he’s going to beat you, make sure he has to do it the hard way.
In the end, just like with Luka, you won’t shut Kyrie down completely.
The best you can do is slow him down, throw different looks at him, and hope he misses a few shots. The Spurs, with their length and versatility, might be able to frustrate him. But when you’re dealing with someone as skilled as Kyrie, you know he’s going to get his.
It’s all about making sure his highlights don’t come at the expense of your game plan.