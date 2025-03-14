Chris Paul's Strong Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic Statement
The 2024-25 NBA MVP race is heating up more than ever, especially after the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets battled in a back-to-back series earlier this week.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, the two MVP frontrunners, went at it to split the series but both put on shows. In the first game, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 to lead OKC to a win. In game two, Jokic had 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists to lead Denver to their revenge.
Still, the Thunder superstar remains the MVP favorite over Jokic, and most of the league and media seem to agree.
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul vouched for his former Thunder teammate to win the MVP award over Jokic.
"Shai could possibly be -- should be the MVP this year," Paul said.
When asked to explain why he is taking Gilgeous-Alexander over Jokic, Paul credited how great and balanced the Thunder have been, despite SGA's dominance.
"They found a way to make everyone equal," Paul said about OKC. "Everyone on their team is equal, even though [Shai] is who he is. Jalen Williams is an All-Star. Mark [Daigneault] gives them the freedom to just come out and play."
Gilgeous-Alexander has certainly done enough to win the MVP award, especially while leading the Thunder to a 54-12 record and first place in the Western Conference. Jokic is having a historic season himself, so many could make an argument in favor of either superstar.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right