NBA Trade Idea Partners Kevin Durant with Victor Wembanyama
Kevin Durant's feelings about Victor Wembanyama weren't hard to decipher.
When the 36-year-old made his return to Austin, Texas for a game at the University of Texas, it was the talk of the town. Not only was Durant returning to his alma mater, but another highly anticipated matchup between him and one of the league's brightest stars was set to take place.
"He's on the right path to being one of the greatest we've ever seen," the Suns veteran said of Wembanyama. "It's just about going through those experiences in real time and learning from them to get better."
A day after those remarks, Wembanyama was ruled out for the season due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The Spurs rallied around Wembanyama to secure a win in his absence, but since then, they haven't found any kind of rousing success.
Ironically, Phoenix hasn't either. Since Durant's arrival at the trade deadline of the 2022-23 season, the Suns have been bounced from the second round of the playoffs and swept in the first round of the subsequent season — that time also including Bradley Beal.
The Suns currently sit 2 1/2 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the No. 10 seed in the West. If that holds, they'll miss the playoffs entirely, and not having won consecutive games since the end of January doesn't scream optimism.
When the Suns leveraged their future and bench for two of the game's most elite scorers, success began to plummet. Add Devin Booker to the mix, and the idea that teams can't guard everyone at once makes sense on paper, but with minimal support, is more wishful thinking than practical.
As such, offseason cogs have already begun to spin.
The Suns don't have control of their first-round picks beginning this draft through 2032, which is also unmovable due to Phoenix resting over the second apron. The reason? Beal. Durant, too.
Per the Arizona Republic, if the Suns were to look for a fresh start by trading Durant — something they weren't shy about at this season's NBA Trade Deadline — the sticker price has been set.
"The most ideal return on a Durant trade is regaining three first-round picks and a young player as part of a multi-team deal tied to getting under the second apron," the Republic reported.
If the Spurs were interested in pairing Wembanyama and his childhood idol Durant together, what might that look like?
It's difficult. For one, Phoenix would likely covet the second of the Spurs' two first-round picks they received from Atlanta as part of the Dejounte Murray trade, which could end up being a strong return if the Hawks do move on from Trae Young in the next couple of seasons.
Secondly, getting under the second apron for Phoenix would be difficult given Durant's massive salary.
One idea wouldn't quite get it there, but would satisfy both teams:
1. Durant for Devin Vassell
PHX receives: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, 2027 1st Round Pick (via ATL), 2029 1st Round Pick, 2031 1st Round Pick (SAC swap rights)
SAS receives: Kevin Durant, 2025 2nd Round Pick (via PHI or DEN)
In this scenario, Phoenix gets the three picks it asked for and adds a pair of talented scorers in Vassell and Johnson, who are 24 and 25, respectively. San Antonio lands a third star for its new Big 3 featuring Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox and moves a few rungs higher on the contention ladder.
The biggest question, however, comes in the Spurs' long-term return. To this point, they've been able to build around Wembanyama in increments. Chris Paul signed a one-year deal for just $11 million, while Harrison Barnes was essentially gifted to San Antonio as part of the deal that sent DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings.
Even landing Fox came at little cost for the Spurs, who just gave up Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Sidy Cissoko to land him. That considered, making a big splash by parting ways with two core pieces for a third star is slightly outlandish, but could throw San Antonio right into the mix of Western Conference contenders while Durant plays out the final seasons of his career.
It's a gamble — but as the age-old saying goes, high risk brings high reward.
