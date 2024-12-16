Despite Being Held Scoreless in Spurs' Loss, Chris Paul Makes Positive Impact
Chris Paul will go down as one of the best point guards of all-time whenever he decides to retire.
He’s second in career assists behind only John Stockton, has been named to eight all-NBA teams and an all-NBA defensive player nine times. He also has eight games with 40 or more points scored, but Sunday night — a 106-92 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-11) — wasn’t one of them.
For just the third time in his nearly-20-year career (and second time this calendar year), Paul was held scoreless, going 0-for-5 from the field including 0-for-3 from 3-point range.
To be fair, San Antonio as a whole struggled on the offensive end against Minnesota, making just 37-of-91 field goals including 11-for-45 from beyond the arc. But Paul was still able to make an impact and was the only starter to have a positive plus-minus (+2).
Paul recorded nine assists, two steals, four rebounds (one offensive) and three turnovers in 30 minutes played. The no points was rare for most of Paul’s career. The first time he was held scoreless was in 2011 with the then-New Orleans Hornets against Memphis.
In that game, Paul played 29 minutes and missed all six of his field goal attempts. He did manage to record 10 assists, two steals and three rebounds for the Hornets.
It would be more than a decade later until Paul would be held scoreless in a game again.
Last season with the Warriors, Paul was held scoreless for the second time in his career. In a March 26 game against Miami, Paul played 23 minutes for Golden State and missed both of his field goal attempts while recording seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. He did manage to finish with a +7, though.
So, really, Paul being held scoreless just strengthens his case as one of the best point guards of all-time, especially given how he tends to find a way to have a positive impact for his team.
"We know him," Victor Wembanyama said of the veteran. "He's always going to make his play."