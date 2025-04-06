Deni Avdija's Final Injury Status for Spurs vs Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers play host to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday evening, with both teams entering with Sunday still yet to be eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference. Even though both teams have slim chances to sneak in, this season serves more as one for growth as both teams have promising pieces going forward.
For the Spurs, their two top stars have been ruled out for the rest of the season with De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama. As for the Trail Blazers, perhaps their top player is still on the court for them but was recently listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest.
Due to a thumb injury, the Trail Blazers have ruled out Deni Avdija against the Spurs on Sunday. It is set to be Avdija's first missed contest for the team since March 9th when Portland faced the Detroit Pistons.
It has been a terrific season for Avdija since joining from the Washington Wizards via a trade this offseason. Especially over the last 13 games, where he's averaged 26.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Even though Portland has plenty of intriguing young pieces, Avdija might be blossoming into a star at the end of this season.
As for tip-off in Portland, the Trail Blazers and Spurs are set to get underway at 6:00 p.m. EST.
