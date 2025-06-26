Everything San Antonio Spurs GM Brian Wright Said After 2025 NBA Draft
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Brian Wright, dressed in a sleek, black button-up shirt, walked into the San Antonio Spurs' practice facility with a grin on his face.
“Excited about the outcome," he said, breaking the silence with his giddy demeanor. "I think we got two great young players to add to the group.”
The Spurs selected Rutgers point guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 overall pick and Arizona forward Carter Bryan at No. 14 to round out the lottery at the 2025 NBA Draft Wednesday night. One was a forgone conclusion weeks prior to the official selection. The other was a surprise.
Both are set to advance the Spurs further along in their rebuild.
Here's everything Wright had to say about a night that went his way:
On entertaining trade offers for the No. 2 pick...
“This time of year, you have to go through a process. You have to answer the phone. But I think early on, we knew what we wanted to do and the potential of (Dylan Harper).
“We listened. But we were locked in.”
On Dylan Harper's potential fit as a third lead guard...
“Positions in this day and age don’t matter as much. You start to put offensive skill sets together. Having multiple ball handlers, multiple that can create … that’s an advantage. I think we can do that for 48 minutes.”
On stumbling into Carter Bryant with the No. 14 pick...
“We had Carter pretty high on our board. I actually tried to make some moves to potentially go and get him. So, to get him at No. 14 was a pleasant surprise.
"You’re on the phone; you’re trying. Things just kind of break sometimes.”
On what Bryant brings to the Spurs' roster...
"He’s super versatile. He’s a big wing who we think can guard four positions.He spaces the floor well. He’s a really good athlete, a smart young kid. He’s got the right character that we look for.
"We think he adds a new dimension to this team going forward.”
On when the Spurs knew they wanted to pick Harper...
“We didn’t lock in until we knew we had the pick … but we knew what type of player he was. Once we were there, we were confident.”
On if Harper and Bryant will play at 2K26 Summer League...
“We’ll get them here and see how everybody feeling. But that’s the hope.”
On the Spurs' draft approach with Harper...
“We don’t ever approach the draft by just trying to fill a need. There’s a lot of ways to build your team out, and the draft is a chance to … add someone who you think can fit long term. You want to take the long-term talent, and you can figure out the roster in terms of immediate fit in different ways.”
On what the Spurs learned about Harper...
“He’s got a rare confidence with humility. He’s a very down-to-Earth, simple kid. He loves basketball ... you can tell he knows he’s a good basketball player.
“He wants to be part of a group. He wants to be part of a team, and he’s willing to work. He’s willing to sacrifice.”
On the Spurs' free agency targets...
"I can't tell you that."
On how far away the Spurs are from playoff contention...
“We put one foot in front of the other. Head down. And hopefully we look up someday and we’re right where we want to be.”
On Victor Wembanyama's ongoing offseason recovery...
"His rehab process is going well. We're hopeful for the future."