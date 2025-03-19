Ex-Lakers, Spurs Champion's Strong Take on Knicks Trade
Even though their season came to an end in five games in the Western Conference Finals, there were clear signs of progression from the Minnesota Timberwolves last year as it appeared they could become real title contenders backed by their offensive duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards. However, the Timberwolves decided otherwise during the offseason.
The Timberwolves decided to move Towns this past offseason to the New York Knicks, where he earned an All-Star starter nod and looks well-positioned to land on an All-NBA team. A trade that was heavily criticized, former San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Danny Green shared on Run It Back that he thinks the Timberwolves shouldn't regret it as much as people think.
"They are a good competitive team in the playoffs...," Green shared on FanDuel TV. "Before I was like, 'One of the worst trades in the history of Minnesota.' But this is making the trade look better...they could upset somebody but Western Conference Finals or Finals isn't happening."
Minnesota has an impressive 8-2 record over its last 10 games. With its recent play, Minnesota is pushing toward the top six of the Western Conference. As for the trade pieces, both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo have been playing well in the month of March.
While New York has no regrets about this trade given Towns' production, Green suggests that while Minnesota might not be title contenders, the deal looks much better now given their recent play.
Related Articles
Ever the Captain, Chris Paul Ushers In San Antonio Spurs' New Reality
How Spurs' Stephon Castle Proved De'Aaron Fox Right