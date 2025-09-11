Ex-NBA Champion's Telling Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic Comparison
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama missed the remainder of the 2024-25 NBA season due to injury after the All-Star break, which left the Spurs in a position to retool for the following season. With his extended time off, 'Wemby' had more time to gather himself mentally and physically.
He spent the summer traveling around the world, to which he shared his adventures on social media. He trained with other NBA legends like Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett and met numerous celebrities. But now, with the NBA season right around the corner, discussions are heating up on how Wembanyama and his Spurs are going to perform this season.
What One Former NBA Champion Had To Say
On ESPN's NBA Today, 2016 NBA Champion Richard Jefferson said, "He's one of those players you don't get very often. His talent, his ability, his personality. and his want (to be in the limelight)."
He then contrasted the young star to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. "I love Jokic. He is one of the great basketball players of all time," Jefferson said. "But (Wembanyama's) personality is more telling that he wants to be there... Victor Wembanyama is one of those players who wants to grow the game of basketball."
Expectations for the Center
The comparison between the two players is not unwarranted. The ceiling is high for the 21-year-old. With his abilities and talents, a comparison to the high IQ and stature of Jokic makes sense.
During the 2024-25 season, Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in the 46 games he appeared in. He made his first All-Star game, and with the acquisition of De'Aaron Fox, the growth of Stephon Castle, and the newly drafted Dylan Harper, the Spurs are ready to compete.
The center will have to face other big men like Jokic in the Western Conference, but there's no question that Wembanyama is doing his best to promote the game of basketball, all while being a star on the court. Jefferson's comments about Jokic being under the radar tell that Wemby is ready to be a face of the league.
There is much room for growth, and Wembanyama isn't even close to entering his prime. It'll be interesting to check back in 5-10 years from now and see what kind of accolades he has personally accomplished, and how he has helped grow basketball even bigger than it is today.