Ex-Spur DeMar DeRozan: ‘No Better Place’ for Victor Wembanyama Than San Antonio
Former San Antonio Spurs forward Demar DeRozan is the latest NBA veteran to express high expectations for Spurs rising star Victor Wembanyama.
In an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, presented by Wave Sports & Entertainment, DeRozan reiterated the benefit of Wembanyama joining the Spurs’ organization as a rookie, especially with the guidance of Hall of Fame head coach Gregg Popovich.
“I don’t think he could’ve (gone) to a better place, a better person, a better situation (than San Antonio),” DeRozan said.
DeRozan, entering his first season with the Sacramento Kings, spent three seasons with the Spurs starting in 2018, after the team acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Raptors. The NBA All-Star formed numerous bonds in his time sporting the Silver & Black, especially with Popovich, who called him dependable and “a great teammate.”
“First of all, from everything I hear, (Wembanyama) is already a hell of a kid,” DeRozan said. “So, the discipline, the hunger, the drive, the motivation, he already has (and) being underneath the tutelage of (a coach like Gregg Popovich), I think you’ll be able to tell this season how special (he’s become).”
READ MORE: Gregg Popovich Praises Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan
The veteran forward pointed to Wembanyama’s performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France as evidence of the young star’s growth going into his second season in the NBA. Wembanyama averaged 15.8 points and 9.7 rebounds per game at the Olympics — the latter stat falling under only reigning MVP Nikola Jokić.
A credit to his respect for Popovich and the organization, DeRozan points to the knowledge and experience of the coaching staff as a key advantage for the young star as he progresses through his career.
“I think you’re going to be able to see how important (Popovich) is and will be to (Wembanyama),” DeRozan said.
Now facing more scrutiny than ever before, the expectations placed upon the reigning Rookie of the Year are a rapidly inflating balloon, continuously expanding.
Regardless of the expectations, however, it’s clear that Wembanyama has found a special home with Popovich and the Spurs — and it comes highly recommended.