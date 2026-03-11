Wemby's Composure Offers Stark Contrast With Jaylen Brown's Ejection as Spurs Beat Celtics

SAN ANTONIO - Victor Wembanyama has been getting hacked and whacked all season, and he has the scars across both arms to prove it.

He and the Spurs have proven that they can handle the physical toll of the rough play that many teams try to throw at them, and specifically at the tall, skinny superstar who seems to get stronger by the day. They've rattled off 16 wins in their last 17 games, dispatching teams like the Pistons and Raptors who tried to beat them up to no avail.

In Tuesday night's win over a Celtics team with championship DNA that looks poised to take control of the East, Wembanyama and the Spurs proved that they have the mental fortitude to remain composed even when the contact is severe and the whistle doesn't go their way. On the other side, Boston's MVP candidate lost his cool and got tossed.

Less than two minutes into the game, Wemby grabbed a board and pushed the ball in transition. When he reached the paint he found Sam Hauser, who didn't want to give the alien a foot taller than him anything easy in the paint. When he reached his hand up, he missed the ball and popped Wembanyama in the nose, first with his palm and then with his forearm and elbow.

"Congested and painful... but luckily I don't use it to play basketball," Wembanyama joked after the game, confirming that the strike drew blood. "I got hit I think right under the nose. It's a little bit blurry though, I don't remember it that well... it really hurt."

Asked Wemby how his nose is feeling



“Congested… and painful. Thankfully I don’t use it to play basketball.”pic.twitter.com/5RInQEA5De — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 11, 2026

Wemby hit the deck and stayed there for a good 30 seconds, pounding the floor and writhing in pain. The officials didn't call a foul on the play, much to the surprise of Reggie Miller and the NBC crew.

"The physicality that he is playing against and with, in your mind, is a big part of his growth in year three in the league," Mike Tirico said to Miller.

"They moved him all around in that first year, he wasn't strong enough," Miller said. "We got a small sample size in year two because they shut him down because of the blood clot, but he has come back this year - I don't know if he was dealing with the Tibetan monks - but he has embraced the physicality this year, and brings it actually."

Wembanyama didn't yell at the refs. He went to the bench and had a laugh as Spurs trainer Will Sevening attended to him, and came right back into the game. He went on to drop 39 points with a career-high eight made 3s as the Boston defense committed to packing the paint.

Asked after the game about this young team's ability to remain composed in heated moments, Wembanyama said that it's fairly simple.

“I think it’s not that hard. We know where we’re going… Losing focus would show immaturity,” Wembanyama said.

Boston's Jaylen Brown was cooking out of the gate, going right at Wembanyama to the tune of 8 points and 7 assists. The five-time All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP has helped carry this Celtics team to a shocking and impressive level of success as Jayson Tatum missed the first 62 games of the season.

But in the second quarter, the 29-year-old veteran and MVP candidate blew his top. Stephon Castle is a Grade A pest who had been pestering him for a lot of the night, and as Brown dribbled into the corner Castle gave him a little push on the hip. Brown lost his balance, tripped out of bounds right in front of crew chief Tyler Ford, and lost his mind when the official didn't call the soft contact.

Brown followed the ref down the court yelling about the missed call the whole way. Ford gave him a look and grabbed his whistle as Brown turned his back before reversing course and pointing at the official while continuing to berate him. That's when Ford called the technical.

The ref gave Jaylen Brown every opportunity to walk away and he just flat out did not want to



Something broke in his brain for a second 😭pic.twitter.com/n1LyxAt6vj — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 11, 2026

At that point Brown could have walked away and cooled off, but he went back for seconds as Derrick White and other teammates tried to contain him. Ford was giving him a bit more leash, but another official decided he'd seen enough and issued another T, ejecting Brown from the game. He was so angry he had to practically be carried off the floor.

Jaylen Brown: BIG MAD pic.twitter.com/zgLRntyoP0 — Silver & Black Coffee Hour (@SlvrBlkCoffeeHr) March 11, 2026

After the game ESPN's Michael C. Wright asked Ford about the no-call and the subsequent technicals. He said he didn't observe any illegal contact on the initial play and that Brown got the first tech for "aggressively pointing and using profanity and resentment to the no call." As for the second?

"He aggressively approached a game official while pointing and using profanity," Ford said.

Plenty of folks in Celtics land and beyond took issue with the ejection of a star player during a nationally-televised matchup between two teams who could potentially meet in the Finals. Nobody liked that the second official made the call. Joe Mazzulla used an entertaining metaphor, and White called it BS. Brown tweeted some more resentment from the locker room while the game was still going on.

Celtics fans are mad at the second ref who called the second tech on Jaylen Brown, but it’s not his fault



He got Ratatouilled by Keldon Johnsonpic.twitter.com/7AdkEUYnsm — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 11, 2026

At least one person on the court thought it was amusing. De'Aaron Fox was interviewed a few minutes later at halftime, and when asked about maintaining composure in an emotional game he smiled.

"We weren't emotional, that was all on that side," he said with a cheeky grin. "For us, we can't let that affect what we're doing. A lot of times when a team's either best player or coach gets thrown out, that brings a level of energy to them, so we have to continue to worry about ourselves... Jayson's been out, Jaylen's been in, vice vera, we've seen throughout the years when both of them haven't played the've still been a good team. We can't let our foot off the gas."

Nobody wants to see stars ejected from marquee matchups, and Brown's displeasure with how he's been officiated has built up all season. He's a physical driver, and he probably has a legitimate gripe about not getting enough calls. He took a fine after the last time these teams played and he mentioned the free throw disparity, as the Spurs attempted 20 while Boston got to the line just four times.

"I feel like, honestly, they (Spurs) just got away with a lot, and I'm tired of the inconsistency... I'll accept the fine at this point. I thought it was some (expletive) tonight," Brown said in January. "I think they're a good defensive team, but they ain't that damn good.”

Brown was fined $35,000 for those comments, and another $35,000 for his outburst on Tuesday. That amount of money is fairly immaterial to a guy who makes almost $650K per game this season. The total that he's been fined this year for criticizing the officiating in games against the Spurs amounts to 0.13% of his annual salary.

What will matter more to him is that he got tossed in the second quarter of a close game where his guys had been leading the hottest team in the NBA. They had a chance for a statement win, and he excluded himself as San Antonio outscored Boston 76-65 after his ejection.

Even if he has a point about the officiating, and even if the second official overstepped, Brown simply has to be smarter than doing something that could cost his team the game. He is smarter than that, and in this pressure-cooker moment he flat-out boiled over.

Missed calls happen all the time in this league, and Wembanyama knows that better than anyone. He always seems to respond by putting his head down and letting his game do the talking.

If Boston wins the title this year, it will be in large part because of not just their shooting but how disciplined and well-coached this team is. If the Pistons get it done, their physicality will be the main reason. It's pretty telling that San Antonio has beaten Detroit twice with physicality, and they've beaten the Celtics with shooting, composure and maturity. Wembanyama showed some more of that after the game when he acknowledged that things could have been a lot tougher.

"We were able to handle that," Wembanyama said. "But also, I don't lose sight of the fact that it wasn't their best team out there, and the conditions were a little special. So even though we won that game, we still need a good reminder, still need to remind ourselves to not go away from our identity either, and to be able to impact the game also in what we want to do, not only what the defense gives us. We made shots, shot 43% from three, so that was good, but we need to keep focusing."