Ex-Spurs Star Shares Heartfelt Gregg Popovich Story
The San Antonio Spurs seemingly lucked out in the 2016 NBA Draft when they selected Dejounte Murray with the 29th pick. While Murray had some concerns early on, like playing just 38 games in his rookie year and missing his entire third season with an injury, the Spurs' belief in him stayed strong.
Murray had plenty of support from the Spurs organization, and it proved to be the right move. Murray was ultimately an All-Star for San Antonio in the 2021-22 season before they traded him to the Atlanta Hawks, but he seems to always have love for the franchise that gave him that opportunity.
Murray opened up in a recent interview with The Pivot Podcast about everything he has been through in his life and basketball career, and shared an incredible moment with former Spurs head coach and NBA legend Gregg Popovich.
"It was so crazy—a lot of my people don’t even know this. From family, friends, and the penitentiary… Pop didn’t want me to go to Seattle. When I first got drafted, I wouldn’t go to Seattle. And that was a man who cared about me. That was a man who wanted me to reach my full potential in life first—then as a basketball player. He’s so real," Murray said.
"He tried to move my mom to San Antonio with his own money after she got shot. My mom was shot in the leg my rookie year. He called her himself—without me knowing until after the fact. ‘We want to move you here. No—not with his money, with my money.’ That sounds like a dude that cares about me and loves me, right?"
Of course, Popovich is one of the greatest coaches in league history, but stories like these that we hear from his former players truly paint the picture of how great a human he is. While his coaching career in the NBA is done, he will forever be a legend.