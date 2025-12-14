SAN ANTONIO — A pair of white trousers look longer than usual when worn by a 7-foot-4 model who doubles as a basketball player.

Victor Wembanyama, entering T-Mobile Arena ahead of facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Semifinal, looked like he'd been there before. The truth was he hadn't. Not in the knockout stage, nor a red carpet.

"This is my first one," he told reporters as he walked past the ropes lining the silk runway Saturday evening. His stride toward the court never faltered.

Wembanyama had been itching for this moment. Missing 12 games with a calf strain he wasn't totally convinced was real had its way of affecting the mind. Against his own judgement, the Frenchman decided to trust the San Antonio Spurs.

"There was no reason to take inconsiderate risk," Wembanyama admitted, adding that he would have returned much earlier if given full autonomy. "I (had) to trust the process a lot. Because it wasn't always painful. It was almost never painful."

The strain occurred just before San Antonio's home contest against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 16. The team initially cited calf soreness before discovering a strain that was almost certain to warrant an abundance of caution.

Even with their NBA Cup bid on the line in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the Spurs were in no hurry to clear their franchise cornerstone.

"The added visibility and conversation around ... the game in L.A.," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, "around any potential games after (that), I totally understand. But in reality, we strip all that back when we have those real, honest conversations about where we're at ... understanding it's a long season and all the things that go with it."

For the Spurs, player recovery begins the moment a player suffers whatever setback eventually leads to a missed game. When Wembanyama's soreness arose, the team began working through a timeline. The center lobbied for himself the whole way.

"I actually feel pretty good," he'd tell the medical team. "I think I could play tonight."

An epidemic of calf strains around the league created reasonable concern for Wembanyama's long-term health if he didn't take longer than necessary to recover.

But it wasn't outside influence that kept the 7-footer in the dog house. It was San Antonio's internal policies — if Wembanyama was high on a potential return, it was the team's job to deliver a sobering blow.

"We want all of our guys to play through things that they think they can play through," Johnson said. "That's the competitive spirit we're looking for, and it's our job, at times ... as a staff to be the bad guys."

The Spurs did a plethora of scans and tests in between exercises and drills that increased in intensity. Wembanyama was without a boot almost right away, but still, he was supposed to let the strain run its perplexing course.

"It would have been a mistake to come back sooner," Wembanyama said.

Part of Wembanyama's coping mechanism took form in San Antonio's unexpected success without him. The Spurs were 8-4 until Wembanyama's first absence, and have gone 9-3 since, including three NBA Cup victories on the road.

The Spurs find no intentional joy in success without Wembanyama; they understand it to be a necessity. Adding De'Aaron Fox helped their cause, but the team, if its postseason aspirations were true, had to be self-sufficient.

Wembanyama understood that, too.

"The brand of basketball that they have been playing just makes me proud," he said. "It's getting closer to ideal basketball. Everybody has something to eat. Everybody can step up at any time ... It's just beautiful to see."

Wembanyama's return, also not driven by outside influence, happened to land on the Spurs' first of five matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It simultaneously marks the first of three meetings between the two teams in 13 days.

Per Johnson, Wembanyama won't play his usual minutes if for no other reason than his lack of recent full-speed action. Even practice five-on-five wouldn't suffice.

"He was tired the first time I saw him play live against video guys," the coach quipped. "He is just so excited to be back out on the court ... I can only expect the excitement for him and want to get out there."

Possessing a habit of turning simple into spectacular, Wembanyama will look to find his bearings as soon as he can. The Thunder, however, won't make that easy.

"They're sharp every game," Johnson said. "You have to beat them. Their record is (24-1) for a reason ... until someone knocks them off, obviously they are the champs."

Oklahoma City has proven formidable on both ends of the court. And even boasting one of the league's best defenses, it knows better than to let Wembanyama have free will on offense. It stands prepared.

"He's kind of in a class of his own," Thunder forward Jalen Williams said. "You really have to be on your principles, otherwise, (he) will have a big night ... we have to understand our rotations, understand what we are trying to get done defensively."

In the short time he spent away from basketball, Wembanyama again reflected on what brought him to it. His most recent round of meditation showed how to better his focus on winning the game in front of him.

Returning to play aside, Wembanyama sees the challenge Oklahoma City brings. The stakes don't make it easier, but he's committed to keeping his poise.

“I really, really trust myself," Wembanyama said. "My subconscious self has proven to me, over and over, that I don’t need to overthink things … it just comes naturally.”

Wembanyama hates Las Vegas. Even if he leads San Antonio to victory over the reigning champions, he'll likely go straight back to his hotel room — Lord knows "Poor Vic" needs more money. He may crack a sly smile on the way, though.

Because if he has to endure dystopia, he may as well be winning.

"We want him to continue to come out here and be himself," Fox said of his teammate's return. "We don't want him to change the way that he plays."