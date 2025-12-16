SAN ANTONIO — Of the six questions Devin Vassell fielded, only two focused on him.

After a gritty victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Cup Semifinal, the San Antonio Spurs filed into the locker room, elation painted across their faces. Most walked with floating phones in step, hoping to capture their honest reactions.



That's where Vassell's third question came from.



"How's that feel, Devin?" he was asked.

"Amazing, man," he replied, David Jones Garcia grinning over his shoulder. "Amazing. We came here, we said we wanted to win it ... we're here to win it."



The Spurs entered Saturday's contest with the same mindset Oklahoma City did. It was 24-1, and to most, the unbeatable team looking to bolster its record with another fourth quarter-less victory. Instead, San Antonio forced it to be the chaser up until Alex Caruso's put-back attempt failed to connect.

"People (were) saying they were unbeatable," Stephon Castle said, "but ... we come into every game with that same mindset. It just shows what kind of team we are."

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Devin Vassell (24) react as the final buzzer sounds during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama led the way for the Spurs in his first game back from a calf strain that sidelined him dating back to the Spurs' Nov. 16 home bout with the Sacramento Kings. His presence adjusted the way Oklahoma City played defense; his offense fueled several runs in the second half that gave the Spurs leads.

Lost in Wembanyama’s return was that Vassell led the Spurs in scoring.



"Credit my teammates, truthfully," the shooting guard said. "A lot of them found me. I was just excited to get the opportunity to have those types of looks."

Now in his sixth season — all with the Spurs — Vassell understands his role as a veteran. Keldon Johnson remains a brotherly figure for him, and the pair often talk about San Antonio in its pre-Wembanyama era.

Back then, Johnson was a No. 1 option and Vassell was, in Gregg Popovich's famous words, "still learning to play." But having since emerged as two of the team's elder voices, they aren't keen on comparing this to that.

"We have a really, really talented roster," Vassell offered. "We play for each other, and we don't care who gets the success, as long as we're winning. That's all that matters."

Securing regular season victories has come easier to the Spurs this season than the six before it. Through 25 games, Mitch Johnson's squad has eclipsed more than half of the total wins in each of those seasons, and secured its best start since 2016-17.

The NBA Cup Final won’t count toward record, it’s proof of forward progress for the Spurs. Validation that their slow-burning build works over other methods.

Mitch Johnson was careful not to mount his high horse in explanation.

"That's not a knock to any other franchises," the coach said," but some people that have been with our franchise for a very long time have set a foundation and embedded principles that have allowed that to happen over time."

Nov 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson directs his team during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Facing the Thunder marked the only game of the season in which San Antonio felt whole. De'Aaron Fox's offseason hamstring injury kept the team from experiencing the league’s “best” pick-and-roll duo, as he and Wembanyama coined it.

A calf strain for Dylan Harper further hampered its depth, and both Stephon Castle, Wembanyama followed suit with hip flexor and calf strains, respectively. Without a fully attended practice, the Spurs' potential was merely that.

"We kind of just got out there and played to each other's strengths," Vassell, one of San Antonio's few consistencies, said. "We all just play(ed) for each other, that's all I can say."

Vassell, who hasn't missed a game this season, chose to take the opportunity to prove what he and his teammates were capable of without their stars. What they produced was a stronger stint without Wembanyama than with him.

The Frenchman, who rallied his teammates to create ways to win, took no offense.

"I'm just glad to be a part of something that's growing to be so beautiful," he said. "So pure and ethical basketball, you know? ... It's just incredible."



Wembanyama’s free throw line screams and mean mugs made up what was always going to be a heroic return against the Thunder. His 21 points secured the win for the Spurs, but Vassell’s efficiency laid the foundation.

This season, Vassell is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field and a career-best 40 percent shooting clip from 3 — he hit four triples on Saturday en route to a team-leading 23 points.

From a shooting standpoint, he took a page from Julian Champagnie.



“I started off 0-3,” Vassell said, “but that does not matter. Everybody is always staying on me about … just keep shooting. So, I'm going to keep doing that.”

Dec 3, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) looks on against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mitch Johnson tops the list of Vassell’s advocates. As much as he preaches Wembanyama’s importance — the Spurs are “comfortable” recognizing Wembanyama as the face of their franchise — he also appreciates the impact of the rest of his jigsaw.

“He’s not the puzzle by himself,” Johnson said ofWembanyama, “and he doesn't want to be. We are a team and we are a group.”

Vassell, in particular, sticks out like a corner piece.

“Devin has an impact on winning whether he's making shots or not,” Johnson said. “It’s good to see, and it's something we have to continue to cultivate and grow.”

When Vassell arrived in San Antonio, Johnson was a player development coach under Popovich. As the Florida State product began to find his rhythm, he often sought after Johnson’s wisdom. It helped him grow.

“(We) have an even better connection than the outside sees,” Vassell said. “We all trust him. He helps us with everything, and we're going to keep relying on him.”

The Spurs did so on a night when only they expected to emerge victorious. At full force, they proved capable; Vassell proved Johnson’s trust in him.

He also showed why the Spurs put faith in their blueprint.

“We’re on the right path,” Wembanyama and for the first time in my career, we're winning much more than we're losing.

As Vassell headed to the locker room following the Spurs’ first NBA Cup Final berth, he gave the camera in front of him his honest reaction. It was his night.

Nobody in San Antonio batted an eye.

“It could be anybody's,” Castle said. “We’re just leaning on each other and understanding that we need other guys, everybody other than Vic, to step up.”