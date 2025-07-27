Exclusive: Spurs Star De'Aaron Fox Receives Injury Update
SAN ANTONIO — Just under a month before De'Aaron Fox was set to embark on the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour in Asia with Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, he pulled out.
"Unfortunately, I won't be able to travel to Asia next month," the San Antonio Spurs point guard said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. "This was a tough decision for me. I was really looking forward to traveling to ... meet all of you and show off the Curry 2s."
The tour was announced by Under Armour and Curry Brand on July 8, with stops planned to San Francisco, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Xi’an and Chongqing, China. Curry was set to start in California while Fox went global before the pair reconvened at the tour's final stop.
According to Fox’s Curry Brand World Tour host, the point guard is dealing with a muscle strain. While specific details on the type or location of the injury weren’t disclosed, it isn’t believed to be serious. Fox’s decision to cancel his appearances was considered precautionary.
Prior to his cancellation, Fox spoke on his excitement to join Curry for the brand's first-ever world tour. Fox has been with Curry Brand since 2023.
"The fans in the region are incredibly passionate about basketball," Fox said. "It’ll be special to engage with them again at these activations while exploring some new cities and sights on this tour.”
Further updates about the programming for the affected cities will be announced by Under Armour as the tour draws nearer. Regarding Fox's injury, no official statement has been made by the Spurs or Fox's camp.
The 2025 Curry Brand World Tour is set to kickoff Aug. 13 in San Francisco.