Gregg Popovich Makes Rare Public Appearance Introducing New Spurs Coach
Flanked by the notorious "Spurs family," Gregg Popovich walked from the team-only area of the San Antonio Spurs' practice facility to a chair in the front row of Mitch Johnson's introductory press conference.
Players, past and present — including current New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili and Victor Wembanyama — sat in the rows behind both coaches. At the podium, the two shared a hug and officially ushered in a new era.
“Things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead,” Popovich said. “So, it’s time to make this change.”
Popovich, once again accompanied by Duncan and Ginóbili at the podium, was tasked with speaking to a crowd for the first time since suffering a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024. None of his wit was lost.
“I’m no longer coach,” Popovich said at the end of his speech, slipping off his white windbreaker to reveal a black T-shirt. “I’m ‘El Jefe.’”
"El Jefe", or "The Boss" in English, was a fitting title for Popovich. He was stepping away from the sidelines after 29 seasons, five championships and the most wins in NBA history, but he wasn't done with basketball.
Mitch Johnson won't be either; his journey as the new captain of the Spurs is just beginning.
Perhaps the best part about it is he has the boss' seal of approval.
"One of the reasons that I'm doing this now is we have to have someone in charge who's fully capable of giving their very best," Popovich said of Johnson. "'Cause that's what this group deserves and demands."
