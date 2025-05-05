Inside The Spurs

Gregg Popovich Makes Rare Public Appearance Introducing New Spurs Coach

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich spoke at Mitch Johnson's introductory press conference Monday afternoon

Matt Guzman

Oct 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich talks with his assistants during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center.
Oct 7, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich talks with his assistants during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Flanked by the notorious "Spurs family," Gregg Popovich walked from the team-only area of the San Antonio Spurs' practice facility to a chair in the front row of Mitch Johnson's introductory press conference.

Players, past and present — including current New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili and Victor Wembanyama — sat in the rows behind both coaches. At the podium, the two shared a hug and officially ushered in a new era.

“Things are getting better by the day, but it’s not good enough for what we plan ahead,” Popovich said. “So, it’s time to make this change.”

Popovich, once again accompanied by Duncan and Ginóbili at the podium, was tasked with speaking to a crowd for the first time since suffering a mild stroke on Nov. 2, 2024. None of his wit was lost.

“I’m no longer coach,” Popovich said at the end of his speech, slipping off his white windbreaker to reveal a black T-shirt. “I’m ‘El Jefe.’”

"El Jefe", or "The Boss" in English, was a fitting title for Popovich. He was stepping away from the sidelines after 29 seasons, five championships and the most wins in NBA history, but he wasn't done with basketball.

Mitch Johnson won't be either; his journey as the new captain of the Spurs is just beginning.

Perhaps the best part about it is he has the boss' seal of approval.

"One of the reasons that I'm doing this now is we have to have someone in charge who's fully capable of giving their very best," Popovich said of Johnson. "'Cause that's what this group deserves and demands."

Related Articles

Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True

Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News