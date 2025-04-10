Inside The Spurs

Harrison Barnes' Buzzer-Beater Goes Viral in Spurs-Warriors

San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes made a buzzer-beating game-winning three against the Golden State Warriors

Matt Guzman

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the second half at Frost Bank Center.
Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

As far as NBA standings were concerned, the San Antonio Spurs had nothing to play for Wednesday night. In other words, only the Golden State Warriors had something to lose.

Harrison Barnes made sure they did.

Barnes received an inbound from Spurs rookie Stephon Castle at half court with three seconds to play after Draymond Green sank two free throws to tie the game at 111. After dribbling around Jimmy Butler III, the veteran found his spot in the corner from 3 and gave San Antonio a late-season victory.

"We felt good going into the game," Barnes said at center court following his shot. "Felt good to get a win."

Barnes finished the game with 20 points in a triad consisting of him, Castle and Keldon Johnson. San Antonio was down by as many as 14.

With the win, San Antonio knocks the Warriors down to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with just two games left to play. Los Angeles, Denver, and the LA Clippers all secured wins, making Golden State's chances at a top seed much more difficult.

Next up on its slate is a road trip to Portland to face the also-eliminated Trail Blazers before closing the season against the Clippers. Two wins in those games would certainly be helpful.

Tipoff for Golden State-Portland is set for 10 p.m. EST Friday.

Related Articles

Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True

Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News