Harrison Barnes' Buzzer-Beater Goes Viral in Spurs-Warriors
As far as NBA standings were concerned, the San Antonio Spurs had nothing to play for Wednesday night. In other words, only the Golden State Warriors had something to lose.
Harrison Barnes made sure they did.
Barnes received an inbound from Spurs rookie Stephon Castle at half court with three seconds to play after Draymond Green sank two free throws to tie the game at 111. After dribbling around Jimmy Butler III, the veteran found his spot in the corner from 3 and gave San Antonio a late-season victory.
"We felt good going into the game," Barnes said at center court following his shot. "Felt good to get a win."
Barnes finished the game with 20 points in a triad consisting of him, Castle and Keldon Johnson. San Antonio was down by as many as 14.
With the win, San Antonio knocks the Warriors down to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference with just two games left to play. Los Angeles, Denver, and the LA Clippers all secured wins, making Golden State's chances at a top seed much more difficult.
Next up on its slate is a road trip to Portland to face the also-eliminated Trail Blazers before closing the season against the Clippers. Two wins in those games would certainly be helpful.
Tipoff for Golden State-Portland is set for 10 p.m. EST Friday.
