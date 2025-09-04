Inside The Spurs

How New NBA All-Star Format Impacts Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama

The NBA's new reported All-Star Game format could help San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Chuck’s Global Stars forward Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs warms up during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena.
Victor Wembanyama made his intentions loud and clear in February.

Just before he was shut down for the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the San Antonio Spurs star participated in his first NBA All-Star game in San Francisco.

In his rookie season, he qualified for the Rising Stars contest and learned the ropes. By Year 2, he was already acclimated.

"I'm not here to make friends," he said. "I know not everybody thinks like that ... I have some questions for some of the greats, the OGs, but I’m definitely not here to make friends.”

NBA Could Have New All-Star Format

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the NBA will experiment with a new All-Star Game format: a round-robin tournament with three eight-man teams — two U.S. squads and one “World” squad.

The proposition came after Silver spoke on the failure of last year's All-Star Game, which was underscored by a lack of fan interest.

"We sell competition," Silver said, "and I think that our players recognize they’re not putting their best foot forward when there’s a sense that not (everyone is) all-in on playing an All-Star Game."

Wembanyama, for one, was supportive of a USA vs. World format.

"My opinion is that it's more purposeful," he said before the change was announced. "There's more pride in it. More stakes."

Still, the NBA will have to iron out the kinks. The two USA teams and one World squad would play each other in 12-minute quarter games, but with 70 percent of the league falling in the "USA" category, international stars will have an easier chance being named to the All-Star squad.

"It presents an enormous opportunity for us to do something with an international competition instead of the traditional All-Star formats that we've used," Silver said.

Further details haven't been released on how players would be picked or who would be named starters, but in Wembanyama's case, he's likely one of the few guarantees on an annual basis.

And he plans to continue bringing the effort.

"My biggest takeaway is that it's possible to give a 100 percent on that court," Wembanyama said, "to play hard, to play your a** off."

