Can Spurs' Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle Play Together? Two Things to Watch
The San Antonio Spurs had their pick of the litter in Brooklyn, N.Y. this summer. With it, they added Dylan Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper.
"He’s got a rare confidence," Spurs general manager Brian Wright said following the 2025 NBA Draft. "He’s a very down-to-Earth, simple kid."
More than the intangibles he possessed, Harper had the skills needed to further advance San Antonio's ongoing rebuild centered around Victor Wembanyama. And he wasn't averse to filling a role.
"You can tell he knows he’s a good basketball player," Wright said before speaking on Harper's humility. "He wants to be part of a group ... and he’s willing to work. He’s willing to sacrifice."
Heading into Harper's rookie season, one unknown still looms. Beyond De'Aaron Fox, whom the Spurs recently committed $229 million to over four seasons via maximum extension, Stephon Castle is fresh off winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year Award after Wembanyama's 2023-24 bid.
San Antonio has three guards deserving of a starting spot in Mitch Johnson's rotation. Not all of them will receive one, especially on opening night.
Can Castle, Harper, Fox Coexist?
If you asked Harper, he'd have a simple answer: Yes.
"The NBA is really positionless basketball," Harper said during the NBA Draft Combine, "so ... you could play with a bunch of ball handlers and a bunch of people that could get opportunities for themselves."
At the time, Harper was careful not to insinuate that he would be going No. 2 overall to San Antonio. When the draft drew closer, he opened up more.
"Being a point guard, seeing (Victor Wembanyama) and (thinking about) all the lobs you can throw," Harper said, "he can bail you out of a lot of spots. How much he impacts the game is amazing."
After his name was called, the walls broke down. But it wasn't just Harper excited at the prospect of such a talented backcourt.
“Positions in this day and age don’t matter as much," Wright said. "You start to put offensive skill sets together. Having multiple ball handlers, multiple that can create … that’s an advantage. I think we can do that for 48 minutes.”
The two biggest things San Antonio and Mitch Johnson have to consider regarding Harper, Fox and Castle fall on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Fox will be the indisputable second option; his speed with the ball draws defenders inside to set up catch-and-shoot opportunities around the arc.
More than that, Fox and Wembanyama have declared the pick-and-roll to be their main area of focus.
"We want to be the best pick-and-roll combo in the league," Fox said.
If the Spurs utilize that liberally, Fox will spend a majority of his minutes next to Wembanyama, which then perpetuates the first dilemma: If Fox and Wembanyama are locks, who fills out the rest of the starting lineup?
Last season, Castle solidified his case for Rookie of the Year while running with no leash. After Wembanyama and Fox's seasons ended prematurely, Castle became San Antonio's top option on offense beyond Devin Vassell.
Castle found his way to the rim using his size, but wasn't able to develop a reliable jump shot — he shot just 43 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3. Given the Spurs' place near the bottom of the Western Conference, it wasn't an area of concern. Castle was able to prioritize playing free.
“It's fun," he said. “I feel like that just came from really learning my teammates all season, just really putting it all together.”
Next season, the Spurs will be in a different situation. Behind a healthy Wembanyama and more frontcourt depth, Johnson's roster is expected to make a push for the postseason. Castle's minutes could vary based on Harper's ability to shoot the ball; Harper could be relegated to the bench in late-game situations if San Antonio opts for more on-ball defense.
Neither player is subpar to the other, but both understand where they have room to grow. Harper spoke on that following his Summer League debut.
"If you don't play defense, you're not going to be on the court," the rookie said. "I'm trying my best. Learning new stuff ... It's an area I look to grow and keep my game built around."
Johnson will give all three guards run time with each other leading up to the start of the regular season. Even then, finding a definitive answer is unlikely.
Defense and shotmaking, underscored by game situation, could make the difference between a starting lineup for either Castle or Harper. But it certainly won't make either expendable.
“We put one foot in front of the other," Wright said. "Head down. And hopefully we look up someday and we’re right where we want to be.”