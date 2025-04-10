How Spurs' Road Win Affects Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors
Entering Wednesday night's NBA slate, several teams stood to lose out on leverage in the Western Conference standings. The Golden State Warriors were one of them.
They were also the ones who slipped the furthest.
Harrison Barnes' 27-foot game winner over Jimmy Butler III gave the San Antonio Spurs an unlikely road win to help them strengthen their record, as nothing else mattered. The Warriors weren't so lucky. They fell from the No. 4 seed in the West to the No. 7 seed — Play-In territory.
"Harrison’s one of my favorite guys," Steve Kerr said postgame. "I’ll be happy for him after the season ends, but not tonight."
The Warriors have just two games remaining on the regular season. Friday evening, they'll take a trip to Portland to face the already eliminated Trail Blazers before returning to San Francisco to take on the LA Clippers in the season finale, which stands to be another game with seeding implications.
Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers occupy the No 3 seed, followed by the Denver Nuggets, Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies. All three of Los Angeles, Denver and LA secured wins Wednesday.
If Golden State isn't able to log a few more wins, it could face a tough road in the Play-In and give up any chances of hosting a postseason series.
If it manages a few more wins? Its chances at contention remain very well alive. Only 1 1/2 games sepearate the No. 4 and No. 8 seeds, after all.
