Injury Report: San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The San Antonio Spurs are on the last stop of their three-game road trip, where they will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thursday night's game will be the season's first meeting between the two teams. In the last three seasons, the Spurs have gone 1-5 in their meetings, with last season going in a sweep in favor of the Cavaliers.
The Spurs are entering Thursday's game with six players listed on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Charles Bassey. David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Victor Wembanyama is listed as OUT as he deals with deep vein thrombosis of his right shoulder.
De'Aaron Fox is listed as OUT with extensor tendon surgery of his left fifth finger.
Charles Bassey is out with an acute-on-chronic injury of his left knee. David Duke Jr. is out due to his two-way contract, Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Cavaliers have six players listed on their report: Evan Mobley, Emoni Bates, Ty Jerome, Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Luke Travers, and Jaylon Tyson.
Evan Mobley is out due to rest.
Emoni Bates is out due to his two-way contract, Ty Jerome is questionable with left knee soreness, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out due to his two-way contract, Luke Travers is out due to his two-way contract, and Jaylon Tyson is out with a bone bruise of his left knee.
The San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
