Jalen Brunson's Injury Status for Knicks vs Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are set for another game on Wednesday night.
The Spurs are entering this game following a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The Spurs gave up 30 points to Austin Reaves who was the star of the game, but have seen a lot of success out of Stephon Castle who had 23 points and 8 rebounds in the defeat.
As for the Knicks, they enter this game on a one-game winning streak as they defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night. Bridges was the star in this one alongside Josh Hart.
The two teams have played once this season with the Knicks getting the best of the Spurs. The Knicks walked away with a three-point victory on Christmas Day.
The Knicks will enter this game as a heavy favorite after Victor Wembanyama’s season ended early due to blood clots, however, their path to victory has gotten much more difficult with their star player being listed on Wednesday’s injury report. Jalen Brunson is listed as out with a right ankle sprain.
Brunson has had a great season averaging 26.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49/38/83 from the field. Brunson was named an All-Star starter this season and has continued to dominate since returning from the all-star break.
The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks face off at 8:00 pm. EST.
