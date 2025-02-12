Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status for Celtics-Spurs
Coming off an NBA championship, the Boston Celtics have continued to be one of the best teams in the league. With a 38-16 record, the Celtics sit in second place in the East, led by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Tatum is putting together an MVP-caliber season, averaging 26.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, while Brown's efficiency has taken a dip since winning Finals MVP.
Heading into a big cross-conference matchup against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, the Celtics will be missing half of their All-Star tandem.
The Celtics have ruled out Brown against the Spurs on Wednesday due to right knee swelling. Brown is set to miss his ninth game of the season, but the Celtics are 6-2 when he is sidelined. Boston has enough firepower to make up for Brown's absence, as more offensive responsibility will fall on Tatum's shoulders.
Brown is averaging 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season with 46.1/32.4/74.6 shooting splits. The 28-year-old, four-time All-Star is having his worst statistical season since 2019-20, but the Celtics still continue to find ways to win with their star-studded lineup.
The Celtics have won six of their last seven games, while the Spurs have won just four of their last 13. The Spurs are sitting in 12th place in the West with a 23-28 record, and Brown's absence could be the break they were looking for.
