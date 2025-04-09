Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status for Spurs vs Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs have one less problem to worry about Tuesday night at Intuit Dome against the LA Clippers.
Heading into the matchup, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was listed as QUESTIONABLE with right knee injury management. A few hours prior to tipoff, he was downgraded to OUT.
Leonard has appeared in 34 games this season for the Clippers, averaging 21 points, 5.8 rebounds, and three assists; he’s fresh off being named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
The forward joins Amir Coffey on the unavailable list for the Clippers on the front half of a back-to-back, meanwhile the Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, who are recovering from right shoulder deep vein thrombosis and left pinky ligament damage, respectively.
The Spurs have officially been eliminated from playoff contention after losing their stars earlier in the season, but the Clippers remain hot in pursuit of a top-five seed in the Western Conference.
LA currently holds the No. 5 seed but sits two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 3 and half a game behind the No.4-seeded Denver Nuggets, who just fired coach Michael Malone.
Its remaining schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, April 8 vs. San Antonio
- Wednesday, April 9 vs. Houston
- Friday, April 11 @ Sacramento
- Sunday, April 13 @ Golden State
Tip-off Tuesday from Intuit Dome is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.
