Kawhi Leonard's Final Injury Status for Spurs vs Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have revealed Kawhi Leonard's final status against the San Antonio Spurs

Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Intuit Dome.
Mar 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Intuit Dome. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The San Antonio Spurs have one less problem to worry about Tuesday night at Intuit Dome against the LA Clippers.

Heading into the matchup, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was listed as QUESTIONABLE with right knee injury management. A few hours prior to tipoff, he was downgraded to OUT.

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonar
Dec 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard James Harden (1) sit on the bench in the second half against the Golden State Warriors at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Leonard has appeared in 34 games this season for the Clippers, averaging 21 points, 5.8 rebounds, and three assists; he’s fresh off being named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

The forward joins Amir Coffey on the unavailable list for the Clippers on the front half of a back-to-back, meanwhile the Spurs will be without Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox, who are recovering from right shoulder deep vein thrombosis and left pinky ligament damage, respectively.

The Spurs have officially been eliminated from playoff contention after losing their stars earlier in the season, but the Clippers remain hot in pursuit of a top-five seed in the Western Conference.

LA currently holds the No. 5 seed but sits two games behind the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 3 and half a game behind the No.4-seeded Denver Nuggets, who just fired coach Michael Malone.

Its remaining schedule is as follows:

  • Tuesday, April 8 vs. San Antonio
  • Wednesday, April 9 vs. Houston
  • Friday, April 11 @ Sacramento
  • Sunday, April 13 @ Golden State

Tip-off Tuesday from Intuit Dome is set for 10:30 p.m. EST.

Published
