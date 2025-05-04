Kawhi Leonard's Rare Sentimental Statement on Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs fans still have ill will against LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, but that no longer exists between Leonard and Gregg Popovich.
After the news broke that the 76-year-old was stepping away from the sidelines to focus on a full-time role as the Spurs' president of basketball operations, Leonard was asked about his former coach.
"He had a phenomenal career," Leonard said after the Clippers' first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets. "He coached until pretty much he couldn't."
Leonard played in San Antonio to begin his career, helping the franchise to its fifth title alongside Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili. Leonard averaged 12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in a campaign that ultimately earned him the 2014 NBA Finals MVP Award.
From there, Leonard spent a few more seasons with the Spurs before forcing his way out during the 2017-18 season. A deal involving DeMar DeRozan sent him to the Toronto Raptors, where he won his second championship, before he landed with the Clippers to seemingly close out his career.
Leonard has only played more than 60 games in a season once since leaving San Antonio, but he and Popovich were often seen talking prior to games they played against each other.
"It shows how much dedication he had to the game," Leonard said. "How much he loved the game, and how much he gave to the game. I appreciate everything he's done for me."
