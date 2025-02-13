Kristaps Porzingis' Strong Statement on Victor Wembanyama After Celtics-Spurs
Entering Wednesday night's matchup, the San Antonio Spurs knew a tall task awaited them.
Facing the reigning NBA Champion-Boston Celtics, Victor Wembanyama likely needed an incredibly strong outing on both ends to give his team a chance at pulling a victory, even with De'Aaron Fox in the lineup. But while he played well, it still wasn't quite enough.
San Antonio fell short 116-103, and the 21-year-old finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and a pair of blocks. Win or not, he impressed Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis with his abilities.
"The impact that he has on the defensive end, just with his length and his wingspan is, like, historic," Porzingis said. "We haven’t seen this.”
San Antonio struggled with physicality for most of the game. It was out-rebounded by 18 even with Wembanyama down low, adding a further need for a big man to play behind its star. Luckily for the young team, a few days of rest await.
"Our physicality, or lack thereof, to start the game, was apparent," Mitch Johnson admitted. "They make shots regardless ... we just didn't get any pressure on the rim."
Wembanyama, Chris Paul, and Stephon Castle will head to San Francisco for the 2026 NBA All-Star Break, while the rest of the Spurs will remain home.
After the break, San Antonio will get two quasi-home games in Austin at the Moody Center against the Suns and Pistons.
