Latest Report on San Antonio Spurs Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are expected to weigh their options this summer regarding the No. 2 overall pick and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Interestingly enough, only one of those things is surefire. San Antonio does possess the consolation pick behind the Dallas Mavericks, and while Antetokounmpo has been thrown around in several rumors across the league, he hasn't asked out. Milwaukee may not want to move on from him, either.
The Bucks will be hard-pressed for success without Damian Lillard next season, and with little draft capital or young assets, winning a title with Antetokounmpo is the only option beyond moving him. According to The Athletic, other NBA executives may not be too fond of the outcome if the latter is the solution.
“If the Spurs paired Giannis and Wemby, they would be the favorite to win the title next year,” one Eastern Conference executive told Sam Vecenie. “They’d have two guys who might be top-five players in the league next year on the same team. Plus, they fit."
A frontcourt featuring Victor Wembanyama and Antetokounmpo does carry intrigue. Should the Spurs enter a bidding war, they would have the assets to complete a deal, but all of it remains in the air as the Bucks decide how best to move forward. And the Spurs will be waiting in the wings.
"They’d have a dominant defense that no one would be able to score against inside," the executive continued, "and they’d have the ability to play five-out in an even more devastating way than the Bucks did with Brook Lopez if they surrounded Giannis and Wemby with the right wings.”
