Locked On Spurs: What Options Do Spurs Have with Pick No. 2?
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have plenty of avenues to walk this offseason. One of them is more showy than the others, but none of them yield negative results. At least not at first glance.
"When you jump into the top four," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, "you put yourself, as an organization, in a place to make a really big acquisition ... that's what we're going to look forward to do."
San Antonio landed the No. 2 overall pick behind the Dallas Mavericks, and with it, there are two prime prospects to consider. Both hail from Rutgers.
Between a true point guard in Dylan Harper and a sizable wing in Ace Bailey, the Spurs have a strong choice to make, should they elect to keep their pick. If not, there are several big names on the trade market this summer that could wind up in San Antonio.
That is, of course, if the Spurs stray away from the norm and pursue them.
Tune in to the latest episode of Locked On Spurs as KENS5 beat reporter Jeff Garcia hosts a reaction panel with Casey Viera and Spurs On SI's Matt Guzman to discuss the Spurs' lottery luck, Giannis Antetokounmpo and whether Harper would be the strongest choice behind Cooper Flagg.
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
