LeBron James Official Injury Status For Lakers vs Spurs
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2024-25 season with new hopes, ushering in a new era under head coach JJ Redick. However, Lakers fans couldn't have expected the season to end up where it is now, with superstar Luka Doncic on the roster after a blockbuster trade. While they are in the running to secure a top-four seed, there's still work to do with the remaining season schedule.
The Lakers hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they enter their Monday contest against the San Antonio Spurs looking to inch closer to the Memphis Grizzlies, who are ahead of them in the standings. As for injuries, the team will look to get the best of San Antonio without their veteran leader.
Lakers forward LeBron James remains out for Monday night's contest against San Antonio, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported this past weekend that the star will be out for at least one more week as he recovers from his groin injury.
In his 22nd season in the NBA, James has appeared in 58 games for Los Angeles and is averaging 25.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds. James needs seven more games this season to qualify for the 65-game threshold as he looks to extend his 20 consecutive All-NBA appearances.
Tip-off between the Lakers and Spurs is set for 10:30 p.m. EST in Los Angeles.
