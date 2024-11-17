Dismal Shooting Sinks San Antonio Spurs Against Dallas Mavericks
The San Antonio Spurs felt the effects of playing without center Victor Wembanyama as they lost to the Dallas Mavericks 110-93.
Wembanyama was sitting on the bench in street clothes after he suffered a knee contusion Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Zach Collins, who started in place of Wembanyama, led the Spurs in scoring with 20 points. Collins also added six rebounds. Sandro Mamukelashvili added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists for the Spurs. He did it all in 17 minutes.
Julian Champagnie chimed in with 13 points and grabbed two rebounds in 25 minutes.
Live Updates:
(most recent at the top)
Fourth Quarter:
End of Game, Dallas 110, San Antonio 93
:55 Dallas 110, San Antonio 93
3:15 Dallas 106, San Antonio 88
4:58 Dallas 104, San Antonio 86
Castle good for 3 from the corner. Hardy with the slam through the lane.
8:04 Dallas 101, San Antonio 80
8:54 Dallas 94, San Antonio 75
10:37 Dallas 96, San Antonio 71
Third Quarter:
End of the third quarter, Dallas 93, San Antonio 69
:52 Dallas 91, San Antonio 69
2:38 Dallas 86, San Antonio 65
Donkic with a scoop to the hoop. Bassey gets blocked on the alley-oop.
3:22 Dallas 82, San Antonio 65
5:00 Dallas 74, San Antonio 63
Dallas getting points in paint and expanding their lead back to 11.
7:24 Dallas 71, San Antonio 60
Kyrie Irving with a triple. Dallas with 11-2 run to start the half.
9:22 Dallas 66, San Antonio 53
Klay Thompson with a 3-ball.
10:53 Dallas 61, San Antonio 53
Second Quarter:
End of the First Half: Dallas 55, San Antonio 51
Naji Marshall with the layup. Donkic with a 3-pointer.
2:29 Dallas 52, San Antonio 47
Kyrie Irving with a 3-point fielf foal. Barnes responds.
3:02 San Antonio 47, Dallas 47
Kyrie Irving with mid-range jumper. Castle answers. Irving with the steal and left-handed layup and one.
4:52 San Antonio 42, Dallas 41
Stephon Castle with the steal. Foul on Kyrie Irving on an attempted dunk by Zach Collins
6:22 San Antonio 40, Dallas 35
Champagnie with a block and a jump ball called.
6:52 San Antonio 38, Dallas 35
Blake Wesley with a midrange shot to open the quarter. Hardy responds for Dallas. Champagnie and Donkic exchange 3's
San Antonio 35, Dallas 32
First Quarter:
End of the first quarter - San Antonio 28, Dallas 23
Foul on Dallas at the end of the first quarter. Julian Champagnie goes to the line for two.
:002 San Antonio 28, Dallas 23.
:40 San Antonio 26, Dallas 23
5:05, San Antonio 12, Dallas 11
Dallas 11, Spurs 9
Pregame:
- Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.