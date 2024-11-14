No Matter the Voice, Gregg Popovich's Enduring Impact Looms Over Spurs
For the third time in two weeks, a different voice spoke on behalf of the San Antonio Spurs.
The final day of October, when the Spurs were set to host the Utah Jazz, it was Gregg Popovich. The man who'd headed up the sideline in San Antonio for the better part of three decades. The coach who'd earned countless praise from former players and other coaches.
The product of "serendipity" who would take none of the above credit.
After suffering a health issue, revealed to be a mild stroke Wednesday morning, Popovich's regular duties were handed over to Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson. He was voice No. 2 — one of reason and stability during a period where not even the players had full knowledge.
"We don't hear a lot from Pop," Spurs star Victor Wembanyama said after San Antonio picked up a win over Portland, its first since the initial game Popovich missed. "But they keep us informed as much as we're allowed to know. I'm not worried about him. I know he's going to come back soon."
Of course, Wembanyama, and the rest of the young Spurs, were worried. Maybe not about their coach's ability to make a triumphant return, but about what lay ahead in the interim.
Voice No. 3 — Spurs general manager Brian Wright — affirmed that before the team's seventh game sans Popovich.
"This is a difficult time for everyone," Wright said. "(Popovich) has been the leader of this organization for the last three decades. When we walk into the building each and every day, we feel (his) presence.
"Not having him, we feel that void. And we miss him."
Still, the Spurs keep trucking. They go to team dinners, careful not to be late, and still work out every day as if the 75-year-old was still barking orders at them.
“Even if he’s not with us right now,” Wembanyama said, “we still feel the need to justify what he’s trying to teach us.”
Atop that list? A simple fix, really.
"I know another question will come," Wright began before sharing what Popovich would say, given the chance. "(He'd say) 'Why have we turned the ball over so much?'"
Given the chance, Popovich would likely harp on his team for making such mistakes. But he'd also be sure to leave time to speak on other topics, whether it be politics, current events or enterprise — the stuff that "actually matters."
"He's talked about life," Wright said. "Keeping things in the right perspective. The guys feel that. It's part of their growth and development. It's difficult, but they've done a really good job."
That kind of discourse has become a staple for the silver-haired coach. It isn't found in many other NBA franchises, or organizations at all, for that matter.
Popovich's absence leaves behind a big burden to carry, and even bigger shoes to fill.
"Pop's impact on the organization," Johnson said. "It's hard to articulate ... We have a great staff and people that all have voices and that Pop empowers to coach ... and we're going to do it as a group."
Johnson, still 37, has a long way to go if his goal is to replace the Popovich-sized hole on the Spurs' bench. He's been around five years and his merit speaks for itself, but that isn't his mission.
Instead, he'd rather the support of the "village" every voice has sung the praises of.
"We'd all be fools not to pay attention at some point," Wright said. "To watch, learn. It's not one person's job to fill Popovich's shoes."
Midway through his address, Wright delivered what he believed Popovich would say, given the chance, with a laugh.
A few games prior, Wembanyama explained with a smile that Popovich wouldn't want to take his time getting back — "that's Pop," he used as justification — and soon after, Johnson said that the coach would be "OK."
According to the Spurs, Wednesday morning was the right time to share more details about their coach's situation. They remain in high spirits about his eventual return, albeit unknown, and miss him just as much as they do his voice.
Yet even without it, their blueprint for success remains the same.
As does their unrivaled faith in him; Gregg Popovich the coach, and the person.
"I don't know that there's another person that means so much to another organization, sports or non-sports," Wright said. "You know him. He's tough. He's a fighter, and he's going to work."