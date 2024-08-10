Live Updates: Victor Wembanyama, France vs. Team USA in Gold Medal Game
After finishing with a silver medal against Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, France men's basketball is back in the gold medal match against the Americans once again in the Paris 2024 Games.
The French national team showed a lot of promise during its 2020 run, but they didn't have Victor Wembanyama, who San Antonio selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.
The 7-foot-4 big man dipped his feet a bit deeper into the NBA pool with each game and showed steady improvement throughout the season. He quickly became a star who was living up to the all-time-high hype — named the unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year — and the runner-up for the prestigious Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Like most Olympic players, Wembanyama isn't averaging the same numbers as he does in the NBA, but he still leads France in points (13.8), rebounds (10.2), assists (3.6), steals (2.2) and blocks (2.0).
He's remained relatively consistent with each of these numbers over the five games played, as he hasn't really had a standout performance. French teammates Mathias Lessort, Isaia Cordinier and Guerschon Yabusele have each had a couple of contests that were good anomalies to their averages over the Games, and they're players to watch as well.
Wembanyama and company will be facing a team that is undefeated thus far in the Games and is led by NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, NBA all-time three-point leader Stephen Curry and Team USA Olympics all-time leading scorer Kevin Durant, among many other of the best players in the NBA/world.
This will be a massive challenge for Wembanyama and France but they have an opportunity to shock the world with a historic upset. If France pulls it off, it'll be the country's first gold medal in Olympic men's basketball.
The game is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on NBC.
Follow along right here for live updates on Victor Wembanyama's performance in addition to his teammates and Team USA.
