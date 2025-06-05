Locked On Spurs: Should San Antonio Pursue Another French Center?
SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama hasn't been seen working out since his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis but once. It was in Dallas alongside fellow Frenchman Maxime Raynaud.
"I'm able to do hard work, hard lifting," Wembanyama explained entering the offseason. "It's all very controlled and light. Sometimes, I feel like I'd like to do more ... (but) it's logical, medial direction, so I trust the process."
Wembanyama and Raynaud have a history together. They've played chess, talked basketball and occasionally share Instagram Reels with one another.
“I’ve known Victor since we were probably 14, 15 years old,” Raynaud told the San Francisco Chronicle. “For as long as I can remember, everyone knew Victor would be France’s next great player. It was just obvious.”
That much was clear, even for French media who journeyed to San Antonio to follow the Spurs' No. 1 pick as he adjusted to life in America. But Raynaud? He's not quite at that level. Not yet, at least.
Raynaud had an impressive senior campaign with the Stanford Cardinal, averaging a 20-point double-double in just under 40 appearances. At the NBA Combine, he measured 7-feet without shoes and weighed 237 pounds with a 7-foot-2 wingspan and 9-foot-2 standing reach.
The biggest question regarding his game is whether the success he found in the ACC will translate professionally. And, if so, is he worth the Spurs spending a lottery pick?
