Locked On Spurs: Final Media Day Thoughts Before Spurs Preseason
With the NBA preseason officially underway, the San Antonio Spurs now have the chance to build on the progess they made last season.
With Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio quickly became a must-watch franchise. No, they weren't instant contenders — and they have a long way to go before they do become one — but they were certainly more exciting.
Media Day gave both newcomers and familiar faces a chance to set the tone and establish goals for the young team. Harrison Barnes, Chris Paul, Keldon Johnson and even Wembanyama took the chance to do so, proclaiming the "playoffs" as a possibility.
It won't be immediately clear how feasible that is, but the confidence from each player was a good sign. Victory Capital Performance Center hummed with good vibes all-day last Monday.
As the Spurs' preseason slate kicks off today against the Oklahoma City Thunder, here's one final look at some takeaways from Media Day, courtesy of Locked On Spurs with KENS5's Jeff Garcia.
Watch the full episode below: